Khloe Kardashian Returns To Cleveland To Cheer On Tristan Thompson & The Cavs

Khloe Kardashian returned to Cleveland this week to show some love and support to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to an October 31 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian rejoined Tristan Thompson in Cleveland as she headed to the Cavs home game on Tuesday night.

It seems that Khloe may have been the team’s lucky charm, as they finally got their first win of the season over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs had a dramatic week after firing their head coach Ty Lue, who started off the season with a winless record of 0-6.

TMZ reports that Khloe was in attendance at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night and also got a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sitting in her usual seat to enjoy the game.

Khloe wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight. She donned a black leather jacket and carried a matching black bag for the outing.

Kardashian’s appearance at the Cavs game seems to hint that all hope is not lost for her and Thompson, who have been at the center of breakup rumors for the past two months since Tristan returned to Ohio and Khloe opted to stay in L.A. with their daughter True.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching other women surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to baby True just days after the cheating scandal erupted. Since that time, Khloe and Tristan have been rumored to be on the rocks but have kept their relationship together. When Thompson left L.A. at the end of the summer to rejoin his team in Cleveland, Kardashian decided to stay behind with her friends and family members.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, has been urging her daughter to fix her relationship issues with Tristan in hopes that the pair can repair their problems and keep their family together.

“Kris has very much been a voice of calm and reason in recent weeks, and she’s telling Khloe to follow her heart. Kris knows how difficult it is to be a single mom, even when you have a ton of money and a huge family around you, and she really believes Tristan deserves a second chance. At first, Kris was furious at Tristan, but after talking to him she truly believes that he’s sorry, and she believes he genuinely regrets what he did,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.