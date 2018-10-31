‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Country Week, Team Dances And A Double Elimination

Dancing with the Stars fans will watch the remaining eight couples who survived the show’s October 29 elimination Monday’s face off in a series of competitions that will result in what will likely be a shocking double elimination during Monday’s episode title “Country Night.”

The remaining stars which include Alexis Ren, Bobby Bones, DeMarcus Ware, Evanna Lynch, Joe Amabile, John Schneider, Juan Pablo di Pace, and Milo Manheim will not only be performing their own dances but also, team dances as well.

Goldderby reported that Carrie Ann Inaba’s spilled some set secrets on her Instagram Story of the season-long schedule.

She mistakingly revealed that the semifinals on Nov. 12 will have six couples.

The site noted that since Halloween Night was a single elimination that whittled the pack down to eight couples, that means Country Night on Nov. 5 will pack a double wallop, leaving the show with only six competitors each.

Inaba’s photo also revealed that there will be a second double elimination will come on the first night of the season finale.

Five couples will go into Night 1 on Nov. 19, during which two will be cut, and the final three will head into Night 2 on Nov. 20.

Inquisitr previously noted on October 22, that it looks to be an all-male finale.

All five eliminations have been women so far and there are just two female competitors left; Evanna Lynch and Alexis Ren. They are also two of the better dancers and highest female scorers left for this season.

The three weakest men in the competition as reported by Goldderby are John Schneider, Bobby Bones, and Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile.

The wild card factor is the team dance; those points could make a difference, especially if there’s a huge discrepancy between the two scores.

#TeamHayNow includes Team Captain Bobby Bones and its members are Sharna Burgess, Milo Manheim, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, Evanna Lynch, John Schneider, and Emma Slater.

#TeamJoeDown has Joe Amabile at the helm as team captain and members that includes Jenna Johnson, DeMarcus Ware, Lindsay Arnold, Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and Cheryl Burke.

The Halloween-themed episode of the season proved to be a haunting good time for fans of the ABC reality dance competition series.

Ultimately, it was former Olympic Gold Medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton who was given her walking papers after performing a Tango to “Shame” by Elle King.

Said Rhetton upon her elimination, “This has been the time of my life. I hadn’t challenged myself in decades, and now I challenged myself. I’m off to a fresh new start.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.