Justin Timberlake Smoked Marijuana At 13 Before NSYNC Saved Him

Justin Timberlake revealed he resorted to weed at the young age of 13 in the period following the cancellation of his show The Mickey Mouse Club and before he joined world-famous boy band NSYNC.

The singer just released his autobiography, Hindsight: And All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, on Tuesday. In it, he described that when Disney Channel’s hugely popular variety show The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, or MMC, was canceled in 1994, he was forced to return to his home in Tennessee, where he became a young troublemaker, per the Daily Mail.

“I came home a lot more sophisticated and aware than I had been before the show, but I tried to downplay it because I just wanted to seem like everyone else. I became the class clown, disrupting class with my bits, not caring if the teachers were mad, only wanting to be accepted by the other kids,” Timberlake explained in the book.

“I started getting in trouble. I smoked pot for the first time. I got myself a can of tobacco and almost got expelled for that.”

Mickey Mouse Gave Us Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/o5XWolJ39W — My_Britney’s_Fansty! (@MFansty) October 31, 2018

The MMC was a launching pad for many young people who aspired for a spot in the acting or music industry, including Timberlake’s co-stars Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Keri Russell — who all ended up becoming huge A-list celebrities. The 37-year-old also wrote that he and Gosling would get into to all sorts of mischief when they were on the show, especially when they got to go on day trips to theme parks.

“Ryan and I once stole a golf cart and drove it to the employee entrance for the Tower Of Terror. We went on that ride 12 times in a row,” the artist revealed.

Although Timberlake doesn’t mention Spears by name, he seemed to confirm what many have wondered throughout the years — that his ballad Cry Me A River was about his then-girlfriend, following claims that she cheated on him. The couple dated for three years before splitting up in 2002 and JT said he penned the emotional hit in just under two hours back then.

“I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there,” he said.

The singer also gushed profoundly about his son Silas and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, 36, who he claims changed him. The pair started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012.

“She changed my life,” he said.