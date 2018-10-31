Pink Shares Photo Of Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Willow In A Hospital Bed

Pink and her husband Carey had their first trip to the ER with their daughter following an accident at the playground.

Pink took to social media this week to share a photo of her 7-year-old daughter Willow resting up in the emergency room following what appeared to be a fall at a playground. As reported by People, the musician took to Instagram to share the snap that showed her by her daughter’s bedside after she had an incident, that thankfully wasn’t too serious, on the monkey bars.

The picture showed the “Try” singer looking lovingly at her daughter while resting her head on one arm, while the other was placed on her little girl’s leg as she sat up in a hospital bed.

Fortunately, Pink confirmed in the caption that little Willow was doing fine amid her trip to the hospital but had a not so nice time at the playground following what she hinted was a fall while taking on the monkey bars.

In the caption, the star described the playground fixture as being the “monkey bars from hell” as she told her followers about their unfortunate trip to the ER.

“ER convos with my soulchild,” the pop star continued before confirming that she’s now doing okay by adding “#shesfine.” Pink then joked that her daughter’s favorite part of having to spend some time in the hospital was that she no longer has to do her chores when she gets home.

Willow, who was dressed in a blue top and purple pants, had her legs crossed as she sat on the bed with her mom.

Pink’s husband Carey Hart also shared a photo on social media where he confirmed it was his daughter’s first trip to the ER.

He also told fans a little more about her injury, writing on Instagram that his daughter is “tough as nails” and left the hospital with a sprain while posting a photo of her with her left arm in a sling.

Fans flooded the comments section of his wife’s upload with well-wishes for the 7-year-old as many sent sweet messages to Pink and Carey’s daughter. The twosome are also parents to 1-year-old son Jameson.

“So glad she is ok I hope it’s a speedy recovery,” one Instagram user told the star. A second then wrote in the comments section of the upload, “Thank God she’s ok.”

Others praised the superstar for how she handled the situation and for being there for her little girl in her time of need.

“The way you are looking at her and fully engaged tells her how important she is!” said one fan. “You are filling her cup!”

Another said, “Sounds like you’re a great mom, Pink!”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The family’s unfortunate trip to the ER comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the mom of two was recently forced to clap back on Instagram after being called out online for postponing a performance in Australia only to then be spotted at the beach.

The singer seriously slammed the paparazzi who snapped photos of herself and her two children enjoying a fun family day at the coast together, writing, “what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”