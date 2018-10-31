Justin Bieber Has Shaved His Head

In big news for Beliebers, Justin Bieber has taken to social media to reveal a new change to his appearance, as the pop superstar has shaved his head, according to reports from E! News.

The singer that is well known for his flowing locks posted a snap on his Instagram stories on Tuesday showing his latest transformation.

In recent years, Bieber’s long hair has become something of a trademark for the singer, showing it off with a combination of headbands, bandanas, and hats. The California skater-style do really reached its potential late in 2017 when it finally grew down to Bieber’s shoulders. The hair has played an obvious benefit to his current style, taking center stage in snaps as casual as Bieber playing a game of soccer or running inside of a building.

It was even a cute way for Bieber to match his wife Hailey Baldwin’s long blonde hair, but it appears that something has occurred to the singer to encourage him to move on from the shaggy cut to the shaved head.

One factor that could have led to Bieber drastically changing his appearance was his friend Post Malone making the same decision earlier in the month. Bieber and Malone have a close relationship and often appear in each other’s Instagram photos and leaving sweet comments for each other. In one photo Bieber posted of himself looking admiringly at Malone playing the piano, Bieber wrote as the caption, “So proud of you my brother. Love you Posty would do anything for you…”

Just before he went on to win two awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, Malone took to social media himself to announce he had chopped off his own signature long hair, which had been transformed into a man bun, braids, and mullet over the years. Malone’s Instagram post was almost apologetic in tone, as he tried to calm his heartbroken fans by saying, “had 2 big a** dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music.”

Bieber’s explanation for the new look has been a lot more cryptic, with only a single photo with no caption to go by.

The change in appearance matches the drastic changes that Bieber has undertaken in his personal life, having married Baldwin back in September. Since they tied the know the pair has been inseparable, being seen sharing close moments all around the world. Bieber also found himself embroiled in controversy when pictures leaked implying the singer did not know the proper way to eat a burrito, but it was later revealed that the incorrect burrito eating technique was simply a prank that had gone wrong.