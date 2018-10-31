AnnaLynne McCord Wows In A Tiny Red Bikini While Posing In A Waterfall

The former '90210' star wows in a red bikini and a white bikini during a trip to Hawaii.

Former 90210 actor AnnaLynne McCord revealed her amazing body in a new snap shared on her Instagram page on October 31. The picture shared online by the actress showed her flaunting some serious skin in a very skimpy red bikini during a recent vacation in Hawaii while cooling off in a huge waterfall.

The star, who’s most famous for playing the role of Naomi Clark on the reboot of Beverly Hills 90210, could be seen pushing back her hair after getting seriously soaked in the waterfall during her vacation in the tropical location.

AnnaLynne was also giving the world a glimpse at her impressive tan as she sported the bikini, which featured a three-string design across the hips and another string design across the chest.

McCord simply captioned the photo, which she shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers this week, with a simple rainbow emoji.

Fans clearly appreciated the actor, who’s also appeared in the recent reboot of Dallas as well as several episodes of Nip/Tuck, showing off her bikini body on the social media site this week, as the comments section was flooded with praise from fans.

“Oh my God…. you are a dream,” one fan told the 31-year-old in the comments section.

“This is literally such a beautiful pic,” another wrote, while a third told AnnaLynne, “Next to you, that waterfall is boring” with a fire emoji.

The star’s been sharing a number of bikini snaps from her recent trip to Hawaii, more recently posting photos of herself sporting a white bikini.

The first, posted to her official Instagram on October 22, showed McCord sitting on a rock in Waikoloa, Hawaii, where she once again showed off her amazingly toned body. AnnaLynne joked in the caption that she’d been “washed ashore.”

Another vacation picture posted by the actor to her Instagram account featured her laying across a number of rocks in her white two-piece, which was made up of a wrap around top and cut-outs on the bottoms.

“Pretending to be comfortable,” she joked in the caption.

AnnaLynne previously spoke to Shape Magazine about how she gets, and stays, in such amazing shape, revealing some of her diet and fitness secrets to the magazine as she admitted that exercising doesn’t always mean a trip to the gym for her.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

“When I first moved to L.A., I didn’t have a lot of money to join a gym or take classes, so I improvised,” AnnaLynne told the outlet, revealing at the time that she still didn’t have a gym membership and instead opted for other workout routines.

“My sister and I went to the library and looked over their DVD collection and discovered Neena and Veena, these Egyptian twins who have a whole series of belly dancing routines. We did them all,” she shared. “When you’re shaking your booty, you can’t help but feel beautiful and sexy.”

McCord revealed that she also likes to workout outside and enjoys “playing beach tennis, going for runs in the sand, or doing a three-hour hike.”