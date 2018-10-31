‘Riverdale’ Star Teases Exciting New Project On Instagram

One of the biggest stars of the CW hit series Riverdale has teased a new project on Instagram that shows they may be moving further away from the series and back into their original role of movie star, which is how they started their career in the entertainment industry.

Cole Sprouse shared a photo from a new movie he is starring in, alongside actress Haley Lu Richardson, called Five Feet Apart.

Five Feet Apart is a romantic drama about two cystic fibrosis patients who meet at a hospital and fall in love. However, due to hospital rules, they must always keep five feet between them. Sprouse stars opposite Haley Lu Richardson of the films Support the Girls and The Edge of Seventeen.

Moviefone posted a synopsis of the film which states that there is an instant connection between the characters of Will (Sprouse) and Stella (Richardson). They are also willing to defy the rules which govern every moment of their lives.

Their teenaged attraction gets even more complicated when touching is not an option, but the pair quickly learns that the possibilities are endless, even if it means staying out of reach.

In his Instagram caption, Sprouse teased it was the first film he has made since his work alongside brother Dylan in the hilarious film Big Daddy, also starring Adam Sandler. That film was released in 1999. Cole Sprouse was just seven at the time of the film’s release and it was his only feature film to date.

Sprouse, who now portrays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, shared the role of a 5-year-old boy named Julian alongside his brother Dylan. Julian was adopted by Adam Sandler’s character Sonny Koufax.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) and Sprouse both shared the Five Feet Apart movie poster on their respective social media pages. They also announced the preview will be out on Friday.

Baldoni directed the film, cementing his relationship with Sprouse, whom he first met when he guest-starred on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Bustle noted that the actor and director played a fencing instructor in an episode titled “Foiled Again,” where the characters of London Tipton (Brenda Song) and Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale) fenced against one another for Baldoni’s affections, later realizing their friendship meant more than a boy.

Five Feet Apart will hit theaters on March 22, 2019.

Riverdale can be seen Wednesdays on the CW network.