Bella Thorne Strips Down To Lace Lingerie In Latest Instagram Post

Bella Thorne took to social media on Tuesday to share a rather revealing photo of herself in sexy lace lingerie with her impressive Instagram following of more than 18.4 million.

In the snap, the 21-year-old actress and singer is seated in a dimly lit red room dressed in a purple-pink lace bra and matching underwear. Thorne appears to be sitting in the space between the couches often seen in clubs. The part where she is posing is brightly lit from below as if the light source was placed below the surface. Scattered all around the brunette bombshell are pieces of candy in honor of the Halloween season.

In the shot, the Famous in Love actress is looking down with her lips adorned with a cherry colored tint, slightly parted. Thorne is wearing her brunette tresses pulled back in a high ponytail, accentuating her face. To accessorize her look, Thorne is wearing a variety of necklaces, including a wooden Christian cross one. Keeping it minimal, the singer didn’t wear any shoes.

“Candy girl guess what I’m being tonight,” Thorne wrote in the caption of the photo, accompanied by a heart eyes emoji.

The post garnered more than 527,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments, with fans complimenting her photo with comments like “So dope,” “So awesome,” and “Stunning.”

Also featured in the photo is a man wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans holding a camera, which indicates that this shot is part of a project. Thorne tagged Ridge Production on the cameraman, suggesting that she is shooting a music video.

As the Daily Mail noted, Thorne performed at a Halloween party a few hours later in Los Angeles. Later in the night, the singer also shared snaps of herself in her Halloween costume via her Instagram stories, in which she appears to be dressed as a zombie Madonna, as the Daily Mail pointed out.

Earlier this month, the young star opened up about her experience working on Famous in Love, revealing that she was humiliated, bullied, and called names, the Inquisitr previously reported. The series aired on the Freeform network for two seasons before being canceled this past summer.

Rumors had it that the network called it quits on the series because Thorne had a diva attitude and was challenging to work with, as per the Inquisitr report. However, Thorne recently shared that the network labeled her as “uncontrollable and crazy” because they were afraid she would discuss sensitive subjects such as bullying or feminism on her social media.

“There were some comments made,” Thorne said, hinting that she was discriminated against and treated poorly by members of the Freeform staff.