Kourtney Kardashian Hits The Beach In A Skimpy Fendi Bikini

Kourtney showed off some skin during a trip to a Bali beach.

Kourtney Kardashian was showing off her incredible bikini body while hitting the beach with her kids and former boyfriend Scott Disick during a recent trip to Bali, Indonesia. Pictures shared by Daily Mail on October 30 showed the mom of three enjoying some downtime with her family in the tropical location as she showed off some skin in a two-piece from the fashion house Fendi.

The new snaps showed Kardashian walking around on the sand with her family, including her children, 6-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Mason as well as sister Kim Kardashian’s daughter, 5-year-old North West.

Kourtney was showing off a pretty serious tan in the new candid photos, which featured the classic brown Fendi design as well as a white trim on both the string top and skimpy bottoms. The star’s toned legs and middle were also on full display.

The pictures also showed the eldest of the Kardashian siblings having a little fun as she played around with son Mason during the fun family trip. Kourtney attempted to sit on a swing which was tied to a tree.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed earlier this week that the famous family had headed to Indonesia together as the clan shared a number of photos on social media from the tropical location.

The group were all hitting the coast as Kim took part in a photoshoot.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted posing for the camera in a seriously bright pink bikini with a matching sarong wrapped around her waist as her family members played around on the beach.

Kourtney’s certainly no stranger to showing off her amazing bikini body though, as the reality star has been flaunting her curves all over social media this past summer while hitting up some very tropical locations.

Just last month, the Inquisitr reported that she gave the world a look at her body from all angles as she posed in a black bikini in a room that was full of mirrors.

But even when she’s soaking up the sun on her luxury vacations, Kardashian still takes the time to keep her bikini body in check.

As reported by Shape, the mom of three doesn’t skip out on her workout routines just because she’s away from home and even revealed her vacation exercise secrets on her blog last year.

“Exercising is a part of my daily routine. So, even though I like to relax on vacation, getting a workout in is still important to me,” she said in a blog post, revealing that she likes to take power walks on the beach because the sand makes her workout that bit harder.

Kourtney also told fans that she keeps in shape while away by doing squats, lunges, dips and push-ups, which can be done no matter where she is in the world.