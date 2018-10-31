Rihanna Shows Some Serious Skin As She Flashes Her Bra In Latest Instagram Video

Rihanna constantly proves that her success as a businesswoman is no accident.

The singer knows exactly how to use her platform, be it through social media or on the catwalk, to build a following and push for what she believes in.

In the latest Instagram post, Rihanna shares a snippet of a video clip to promote her latest “Tutorial Tuesdays With Rihanna” video, which she shares every week on her YouTube channel, youtube.com/fentybeauty.

In the video, Rihanna in seen clapping her hands three times in a playful manner, first the regular way then with her hands turned, before she flips her hair back with both hands. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter is wearing a black bra paired with a black blazer open at the front. When she motions to flip her hair back, the Barbadian beauty flashes her bra, putting some serious cleavage on display.

Rihanna is holding a Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil – Iluminador, a product by her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, which is described as a “diamond-dusted highlighter that applies like a 3D glittering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle all over the face and body.”

“It’s the kiss it better effect!! Just dropped the latest #tutorialtuesday where we play with #DIAMONDBOMB! Check it out on youtube.com/fentybeauty,” she wrote in the photo caption.

In under two hours, the video was seen more than 1.7 million times and liked nearly 450,000 times. More than 5,700 fans left comments applauding her look and charisma. However, as has become customary, the top comments on her thread were dominated by fans asking for a new album and single.

“Me clapping at you telling you I want a single,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “We want a damn new album dropped effect.”

It has been nearly three years since RiRi released her eighth album, ANTI, and her fans are clearly getting antsy. However, as Mix 247 EDM points out, Rihanna has hardly been resting the past few years.

Aside from launching Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line called Savage X Fenty, both of which have been lauded for embracing a variety of skin colors and body types, Rihanna has also starred in Oceans 8, alongside Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling. If this wasn’t enough, Rihanna has also recently been appointed by the government of Barbados as an Ambassador-at-large, which also makes her a diplomat.

But Rihanna is said be working on a new album, as the radio station reported, though details are still under wraps.