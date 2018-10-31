Kim Kardashian Poses In Skimpy Velvet Bikini For Steamy Beach Photo Shoot In Bali

She has been sweating around the clock to achieve the body she has always wanted, but Kim Kardashian is the perfect example that hard work pays off. The reality television star showed off her insane figure during a sexy photo shoot on a beach in Bali, Indonesia, during her most recent vacation.

In exclusive pictures by the Daily Mail, Kim is seen posing up a storm on a black sand beach while wearing a tiny maroon velvet bikini that accentuated her curves. The 38-year-old wore her long brunette locks down to create a more authentic windswept feel as she sat on the wet sand with her legs folded under her. She did, however, layer up in makeup for the shoot, with her eyeshadow matching the color of her two-piece bathing suit. After the shoot, Kim was spotted washing off the sand from her legs in a large basin.

In other snaps, she’s also seen sitting and stretching backward in order to show off her tiny waist from the best angle possible. The mother of three recently revealed she has reached 116 pounds, dropping more than 20 pounds after undertaking strict workout and diet regimes. She usually shares sneak peeks of her daily workouts with her 116 million Instagram followers, as she spends a good part of her day sweating it off in her own private gym.

Kim Kardashian durante um ensaio fotográfico em Bali, alguns dias atrás. pic.twitter.com/2qbFtW3NsG — KBR Mídia (@KBRMidia) October 30, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her sisters, Kourtney, 39, and Khloe, 34, recently headed to Bali for an epic family trip. They were joined by Kourt’s children, 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign; Kim’s oldest daughter North, 5; and Khloe’s baby girl True. Perhaps not surprisingly, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick was also vacationing with the family, as a camera crew followed them around and filmed for KUWTK.

Found this pic from Bali that @MarcusHyde took pic.twitter.com/hmjnylUDjR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2018

Behind the lens during Kim’s beach photo shoot was her friend, photographer Marcus Hyde, who was reportedly involved in a serious car crash on Monday. According to the Inquisitr, Kim took to social media to ask her fans to pray for Hyde following his car accident.

“I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back,” Kardashian posted on Twitter and Instagram Stories along with a photo of Hyde walking on the beach in Bali with his back turned toward the camera.