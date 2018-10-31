Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious Photo Of Mark Consuelos & Ryan Seacrest As ‘CHIPs’ Hunks

The 'LIve With Kelly and Ryan' star posted a picture perfect throwback to the classic police drama.

Kelly Ripa is paying tribute to TV this Halloween, and she has the photos to prove it. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted an epic Instagram pic of her husband, Mark Consuelos, and her talk show co-star, Ryan Seacrest, dressed as Ponch and Jon from the classic TV show CHIPs.

Ripa posted a photo of her two favorite guys posing in tan California Highway Patrol uniforms and holding gold and blue helmets and wearing shades and ’70s-style wigs. The daytime host captioned the pic with a joke that the two were on the set of the CHIPs reboot.

Fans hit the comments section to remark on how much the duo looked like the original CHIPs stars. Several fans revealed they had to do a double take at the dead ringer reenactment photo of the TV dreamboats.

CHIPs was a 1970s crime drama that originally starred Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox as two motorcycle police officers of the California Highway Patrol. The hit show ran from 1977 to 1983 and was rebooted for a TV movie in 1998, as well as a 2017 big screen buddy cop film that starred Dax Shepard and Michael Pena.

You can see Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos’ CHIPs reenactment below.

Live With Kelly and Ryan fans have been getting treats all week on the co-stars’ Instagram feeds. Broadway World reports that the dynamic daytime duo will present “Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt” on Wednesday, Oct. 31 as a tribute to the current film and TV reboot craze.

On the Halloween special, the daytime show will cross decades with tributes to beloved hits like I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Saved by the Bell, Charlie’s Angels, Dawson’s Creek and more. Seacrest previously posted a photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed as I Love Lucy legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, while he posed as a Fortnite-playing Little Ricky. You can see the I Love Lucy inspired photo below.

Longtime fans of Live! know that the show pulls out all the stops for Halloween. In the past, the host of the syndicated talk show has taken on pop culture in hilarious ways. One of Ripa’s funniest couples’ costumes was when she dressed up as Pamela Anderson to former co-host Regis Philbin’s Kid Rock. And last year, Ripa and Seacrest played “The Real Handmaids of Manhattan,” a cross between Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings.