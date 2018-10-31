Nicki Minaj Puts Her Booty On Display In One-Piece & Fishnet Tights On Instagram

One day after ending her long-standing feud with fellow rapper Cardi B, Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sultry snap of herself showing off her voluptuous figure.

In the photo, the “Hard White” chart-topper is seen sitting on a blue velvet couch wearing a patterned black and red long-sleeved one-piece bodysuit, which she paired with nothing but fishnet tights underneath accompanied by chunky platform boots. The 35-year-old rapper shared a couple of snaps of herself in the same outfit, which were taken backstage at her recent music video shoot, as the Daily Mail pointed out.

Minaj is wearing her blonde hair slicked back as she sits on her left side propping her upper body up on some throw pillows in a way that leaves her booty and thighs on display. The rapper is rocking silver smokey eyes enhanced by thick black eyeliner and her signature eyelashes as she looks down in a seductive manner for the sultry shot.

The “Ganja Burn” hit-maker shared another similar photo with her 94.2 million fans in which she is facing the viewer and looking straight into the camera.

In the caption, the rapper thanked those involved in the production of “Dip,” her collaboration with rapper Tyga, and “Woman Like Me,” her collaboration with the group Little Mix.

“Thanks to you guys, #DipVIDEO #1 trending on YOUTUBE, #1 on US iTunes ♥️ #WomanLikeMeVIDEO #2 on US iTunes #1 on Spotify UK!!! Congrats girls!!!!” she wrote under the photo.

The post garnered more than 1.2 million likes and nearly 17,000 comments, with fans writing to describe her fierce look with comments like “Slay” and “Killing it!”

Minaj’s Instagram snaps come a day after the rapper took to Twitter to announce that she is moving on from the violent feud between her and Cardi, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you,” the rapper wrote, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The brawl started on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week when Cardi B reportedly got into a physical altercation with Nicki Minaj at Harper’s Bizarre’s party. Cardi B then reportedly approached Minaj’s table aiming to resolve their issues amicably, but was allegedly elbowed in the face instead, at which point she attempted to fight the rapper and also threw her shoe into the melee.