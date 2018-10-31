Netflix November 2018: What’s Coming & Going?

November 1st is right around the corner. For many, this is the day that kicks off what they feel is the winter holiday season. As Netflix subscribers know, a new month also means a new list of TV shows and movies coming and going from the streaming giant’s library.
Curious as to what’s on the November 2018 schedule to be added and what’s on the chopping block for removal? Keep reading to find out.
Per Variety, here’s a complete list of what’s being added to Netflix next month.
November 1
- Angela’s Christmas
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
November 2
- Brainchild
- House of Cards: Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
November 3
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Everything coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in November 2018 https://t.co/gR4Fxswe2J pic.twitter.com/9Z5vtJyLun
— Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2018
November 5
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 7
- Into the Forest
November 8
- The Sea of Trees
November 9
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Westside
November 12
- Green Room
November 13
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior: Season 1
November 15
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
Top 10 Releases Coming to/Leaving Netflix in November 2018 https://t.co/BLxxzKYs0Q
— Atlanta's CW (@ATLCW) October 30, 2018
November 16
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- SheRa and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The BreakUp
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
November 18
- The Pixar Story
November 19
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
November 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21
- The Tribe
November 22
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
November 23
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note: Season 2
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 25
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell
November 29
- Pocoyo: Season 4
November 30
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo Compartido
Lord of the Rings comes to Netflix at last this Novemberhttps://t.co/7yQHrSPLHh pic.twitter.com/4DtecfGdJ6
— Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) October 25, 2018
With the help of Vulture, we’ve also tracked down the official list of what’s leaving Netflix next month.
November 1
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to Me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
November 12
- Anna Karenina
November 16
- Paddington
If you haven't yet joined the Paddington Hive, it’s time https://t.co/ES9e5sRCfu
— Vulture (@vulture) October 31, 2018
Fortunately, the list of what’s being added to Netflix appears to be much longer than the list of what’s being removed.