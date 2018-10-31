Netflix November 2018: What’s Coming & Going?

Here's everything that's coming and going from Netflix next month.

November 1st is right around the corner. For many, this is the day that kicks off what they feel is the winter holiday season. As Netflix subscribers know, a new month also means a new list of TV shows and movies coming and going from the streaming giant’s library.

Curious as to what’s on the November 2018 schedule to be added and what’s on the chopping block for removal? Keep reading to find out.

Per Variety, here’s a complete list of what’s being added to Netflix next month.

November 1

  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cape Fear
  • Children of Men
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Cloverfield
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
  • Doctor Strange
  • Fair Game – Director’s Cut
  • Follow This: Part 3
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • Julie & Julia
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
  • Planet Hulk
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scary Movie 3
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Stink!
  • The English Patient
  • The Judgement
  • The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
  • Transcendence
  • Vaya

November 2

  • Brainchild
  • House of Cards: Season 6
  • ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 3

  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

November 5

  • Homecoming: Season 1
  • John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7

  • Into the Forest

November 8

  • The Sea of Trees

November 9

  • Beat Bugs: Season 3
  • La Reina del Flow
  • Medal of Honor
  • Outlaw King
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
  • Super Drags
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
  • Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
  • Westside

November 12

  • Green Room

November 13

  • Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Warrior: Season 1

November 15

  • May The Devil Take You
  • The Crew

November 16

  • Cam
  • Narcos: Mexico
  • Ponysitters Club: Season 2
  • Prince of Peoria
  • SheRa and the Princesses of Power
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • The BreakUp
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Princess Switch

November 18

  • The Pixar Story

November 19

  • The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20

  • Kulipari: Dream Walker
  • Motown Magic
  • Sabrina
  • The Final Table
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

  • The Tribe

November 22

  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
  • The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

  • Frontier: Season 3
  • Fugitiva
  • Sick Note: Season 2
  • To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25

  • My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

November 29

  • Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30

  • 1983
  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
  • Baby
  • Death by Magic
  • F is for Family: Season 3
  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • Rajma Chawal
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
  • The World Is Yours
  • Tiempo Compartido

With the help of Vulture, we’ve also tracked down the official list of what’s leaving Netflix next month.

November 1

  • Amelie
  • Crossfire
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Cruel Intentions 2
  • Cruel Intentions 3
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Oculus
  • Phenomenon
  • Run to Me
  • Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
  • Steel Magnolias
  • The Invasion
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
  • The Lazarus Effect
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Reader
  • Up in the Air

November 12

  • Anna Karenina

November 16

  • Paddington

Fortunately, the list of what’s being added to Netflix appears to be much longer than the list of what’s being removed.