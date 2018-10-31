Netflix November 2018: What’s Coming & Going?

Here's everything that's coming and going from Netflix next month.

November 1st is right around the corner. For many, this is the day that kicks off what they feel is the winter holiday season. As Netflix subscribers know, a new month also means a new list of TV shows and movies coming and going from the streaming giant’s library.

Curious as to what’s on the November 2018 schedule to be added and what’s on the chopping block for removal? Keep reading to find out.

Per Variety, here’s a complete list of what’s being added to Netflix next month.

November 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

November 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Everything coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in November 2018 https://t.co/gR4Fxswe2J pic.twitter.com/9Z5vtJyLun — Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2018

November 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7

Into the Forest

November 8

The Sea of Trees

November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

November 12

Green Room

November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior: Season 1

November 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Top 10 Releases Coming to/Leaving Netflix in November 2018 https://t.co/BLxxzKYs0Q — Atlanta's CW (@ATLCW) October 30, 2018

November 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

SheRa and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The BreakUp

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 18

The Pixar Story

November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21

The Tribe

November 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

November 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

November 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo Compartido

Lord of the Rings comes to Netflix at last this Novemberhttps://t.co/7yQHrSPLHh pic.twitter.com/4DtecfGdJ6 — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) October 25, 2018

With the help of Vulture, we’ve also tracked down the official list of what’s leaving Netflix next month.

November 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to Me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

November 12

Anna Karenina

November 16

Paddington

If you haven't yet joined the Paddington Hive, it’s time https://t.co/ES9e5sRCfu — Vulture (@vulture) October 31, 2018

Fortunately, the list of what’s being added to Netflix appears to be much longer than the list of what’s being removed.