Lyric McHenry Cause Of Death Revealed, Man Also Charged With Hiding Her Body

The reality TV star died of an overdose and Alexis Mejia-Ramirez has been charged with moving her body.

The body of reality star Lyric McHenry, 26, was discovered on a Bronx sidewalk in August. She was wearing no pants, only briefs, and a pajama top. She also had a bag of cocaine in her possession. Now, her cause of death has been revealed. In addition, a man has been charged with hiding her body.

According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, the autopsy has revealed the star died of “an overdose of cocaine, alcohol, and heroin.”

According to People, Lyric was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, which occurred after birthday celebrations for her 26th birthday. It is unclear who the father of her baby is.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lyric McHenry was found at the “Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place in Highbridge in the Bronx area of New York.” However, it has now been revealed that McHenry died prior to being placed in this spot.

According to the New York Post, court papers reveal that Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, 29, allegedly with the help of two other men, moved Lyric’s corpse to its final resting place on Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place in the early hours of August 14 in order to avoid detection. Lyric’s body was discovered hours later at approximately 5:05 a.m. by police.

According to the reports, Mejia-Ramirez was charged on October 15 with “tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.” “Video surveillance from different locations, review of phone records, and interviews with witnesses” were used as evidence in the court documents linking Mejia-Ramirez to the movement of Lyric’s body after her death, according to E! News.

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed, Man Charged with Concealing Her Body: Report https://t.co/cAs9igDYmT — People (@people) October 31, 2018

While his arrest was made, police refrained from making a public announcement on the matter, news only now filtering out as a result of court records and affidavits relating to the case.

While Mejia-Ramirez was arrested, he was later released on October 26 on $1,500 bail. He is expected to return to court for a further appearance on Wednesday.

Lyric McHenry’s father has refrained from making a public statement on his daughter’s death and the subsequent court proceedings in relation to the concealment of her body until he has spoken with the New York Police Department.

Lyric McHenry was a producer and aspiring screenwriter who was featured on the E! show EJNYC as EJ Johnson’s best friend. Prior to her reality show stint, McHenry was a Stanford University graduate who worked for the Obama campaign during her high school years due to her passion for politics.