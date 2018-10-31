NBA Rumors: Signing Klay Thompson ‘Best Case’ For LeBron James And L.A. Lakers, Per ‘The Big Lead’

Will the Lakers succeed to sign Klay Thompson in 2019?

Since assuming front office roles, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka revealed their ambitious plan to bring superstars in Los Angeles. In just one year as Lakers executives, Johnson and Pelinka have already fulfilled their promise by signing the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James, in the recent free agency.

However, Johnson and Pelinka made it clear that the Lakers are not done yet in upgrading their roster. The Lakers purposedly filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019. The 2019 NBA free agency will be featuring several NBA superstars like Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan.

Of all those superstars mentioned, Bobby Burack of The Big Lead believes signing Klay Thompson is the “best case” for LeBron James and the Lakers.

“Thompson simultaneously would improve the Lakers more than any other superstar on this planet. His historically great three-point shooting is exactly this Lakers team’s problem. That is also a style that has always gelled well with LeBron, as it would with the pass-first Lonzo Ball. As well as improving their defense, Thompson would enhance the Lakers ball movement as opposed to halting it like most superstars would. Perhaps most importantly, his personality works the best with the always melodramatic LeBron.”

About last night… Klay Thompson goes off for 52 PTS with an NBA record 14 3PM, @Timberwolves seal the home victory & the @Bucks are the only remaining undefeated team (7-0). #KiaTipOff18 https://t.co/qyL9NU0Oj5 — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2018

Unlike other NBA superstars, Klay Thompson has already proven his capability to excel despite only serving as the second or third scoring option in Golden State. In the Warriors’ 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls, the 28-year-old established a monster performance, posting 52 points and five rebounds on 62.1 percent shooting from the field and 58.3 percent from the three-point range. Thompson knocked down 14 of his 24 three-point attempts – the most three-point shots made in a single game in the NBA.

The potential acquisition of Klay Thompson will tremendously improve the Lakers’ performance on both ends of the floor and make them a team to fear in the deep Western Conference. The departure of Thompson in Golden State will not take away their status as legitimate title contenders, especially if they succeed to re-sign Kevin Durant next summer. However, it will make them vulnerable unlike in the last two years which will make the future NBA seasons more exciting and less predictable.

As of now, there is no strong indication that Klay Thompson will be leaving the Warriors for the Lakers after the 2018-19 NBA season. Even if the Lakers fail to sign Thompson, they are still expected to chase for their second superstar when free agency hits next July.