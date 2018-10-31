Watch UD Melilla Vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 32 Cup Showdown

Real Madrid travel to Africa for a Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match against UD Melilla that will be their first since the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Normally, for a Spanish goliath like Real Madrid, a trip to the coast of Africa to face a Second Division club would seem like a vacation. But on Wednesday when Los Blancos make the trip to the Spanish enclave of Melilla on the northern coast of Morocco for a Cope Del Rey Round of 32 match against the local side there, they will be playing one of their most significant games of the season — their first since the sacking of head Coach Julen Lopetegui, as The National reports. Former Argentine international Santiago Solari takes over the club for the game against UD Melilla, a match that will live stream from the African coast.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, October 31, at the 10,000-seat Estadio Municipal Alvarez Claro in Melilla, Spain, on the northern coast of Africa.

Lopetegui got the sack after just 14 matches across three competitions, starting with a stunning defeat to crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, as Sky Sports reported. Things didn’t get much better from there, with the European champions sitting ninth on the La Liga table with only four wins against an equal number of defeats and a pair of draws.

But a humiliating 5-1 shellacking by Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday clearly sealed Lopetegui’s fate.

Interim head coach Santiago Solari debuts for Real Madrid in Wednesday’s match against lower-division Melilla. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

