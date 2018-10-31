‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Sharon Case Shares Adorable Halloween Behind The Scenes Video!

Star of The Young and the Restless, Sharon Case, who portrays Sharon Newman on the show, took to Instagram today to share an absolutely adorable video of Halloween behind the scenes.

Case took to her Instagram Story to share some behind the scenes moments from today’s episode, in which the Inquisitr Y&R recap reported that Sharon and Nick (Joshua Morrow) took Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Christian to a pumpkin patch to pick out some decorations and take holiday pictures. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) also joined them making it one seemingly happy affair.

Fans love to get little sneak peeks behind the scenes of the number one rated CBS Daytime soap opera, and sometimes these insightful moments are few and far between.

In her Instagram story, Case shared a video clip between herself and Morrow first. She greeted him, “Hello Ross” in reference to Ross and Rachel on the hit NBC TV show Friends. After a few moments, Morrow said, “We were on a break!” Much like Ross and Rachel were on a break way back when on Friends and Ross “cheated,” Nick recently “cheated” on Sharon during a one-night break with his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). For decades now, the question of if the break mattered has been a point of contention for fans, and it could be the same way for Y&R viewers.

The cheating ended up tanking Sharon and Nick’s recent wedding, and now he’s working hard to get her back, but so far Sharon has remained firm about not reuniting with her cheating ex-husband.

Next, Case snapped a strange image of the pumpkin patch scene with a creepy mask of a woman’s face. Finally, she caught Faith actress, Alyvia Alyn Lind, talking to her on-screen brother Christian. It’s unclear if either Jamie or Alister Tobias portrayed the little boy in the scene. He pointed out the pumpkins to his big sister in Genoa City. Then, Lind asked Tobias if he went trick or treating yet, and when he replied yes, she asked if he liked going house to house and getting candy. While Case didn’t get Tobias’s answer, it did seem as if he appreciated the celebration.

While Nick tried to get closer to Sharon over Halloween, Mariah warned her mother to continue to stand her ground about the boundaries she already set with Nick. Although Nick said he’s committed to getting his life back with Sharon, who’s the mother of three of his children, he may end up turning to Phyllis. According to Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr, Phyllis and Nick will soon explore their physical nature.