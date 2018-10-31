Priyanka Chopra Supports Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife By Wearing A Gown She Designed

Priyanka Chopra wore a Marchesa style gown to show support to designer Georgina Chapman, the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein.

In 2017 Georgina Chapman filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Harvey Weinstein, following the outbreak of allegations that he was abusive. The former American film producer was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct towards over 60 women. 42-year-old Chapman is a British actress and fashion designer who co-founded the fashion brand Marchesa. She has understandably been trying to stay out of the public eye since her ex-husband was charged and became arguably one of the most hated men in America.

Some have criticized Chapman simply for her association with Weinstein, a sentiment Priyanka Chopra is very much opposed to. According to People, Chopra is standing by her long-time friend during this tumultuous time of her life. The actress opted to wear a gown designed by Chapman to her bridal shower to show her support. Chopra has publicly commented upon her friendship with Chapman, saying that the actions of her ex-husband should not be blamed on her.

“Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been. And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did,” Chopra said. “That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.”

While many people are furious over Weinstein’s actions and looking to take it out on somebody, Chapman is not that person. Other celebrities have shared in their support of the designer by wearing her clothing to public events. Actress Scarlett Johansson also chose to wear a Marchesa gown to a high profile event. Johansson arrived at the Met Gala wearing a stunning, off-the-shoulder, burgundy gown with floral embellishments. The event took place in May, just as the Weinstein scandal was starting to really unfold.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson said of her fashion choice.

Chapman and Weinstein have reached a divorce settlement in which Weinstein will be required to pay his ex-wife between $15 and $20 million. She has also received primary custody of the two children she shares with Weinstein, 8-year-old India Pearl Weinstein and 5-year-old Dashiell Weinstein. Weinstein also has three other children he shares with his ex-wife Eve Chilton.