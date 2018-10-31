Meghan Markle’s Opinion On Social Media Revealed: Is She ‘Born With It Or Maybe It’s A Filter’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently addressed modern issues like social media usage and gaming by young people, and some may be surprised at the Duchess’ remarks. After all, she had amassed over 1.9 million followers across Instagram and Facebook before she wed Prince Harry. Plus, Meghan established her own brand through her blog, The Tig, which is now defunct. Perhaps owing to Markle’s experience of having such a big Internet presence and later getting off the platforms entirely, she has an interesting perspective, as detailed by Express.

“Young people find it so difficult. You see photos on social media and you don’t know whether she’s born with it or maybe its a filter. Your judgement of you sense of self-worth becomes really skewed when it’s all based on likes.”

In addition, Prince Harry expressed his opinions on the matter.

“Issues stemming from social media and gaming are a major problem for young people in the UK and globally. Fingers are often pointed at the parents but that’s not always fair, as they too need to be educated about these things.”

While the royal family steers clear of making any sort of political commentary, the couple has a clear stance on social media impact on the younger generation.

For Americans, the issue of social media usage is something that they’ve seen being questioned by the First Lady. Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign addresses cyberbullying, which has been mocked and criticized as being ironic, considering her husband is often on Twitter making disparaging remarks.

On the other hand, it’s interesting that Harry noted the importance of educating parents about the pitfalls of social media. While many parents nowadays are familiar with most platforms, there’s still much that might be misunderstood or underestimated when it comes to social media.

And for Meghan to note that it can “skew” self-worth is also important, since in today’s world, there are lots of kids that grow up thinking that celebrities and other famous people are a certain way.

However, as the Duchess pointed out, the person might have been born with it, or it could simply be a “filter.” This is likely a comment directed at Instagram, which has become well-known for their series of photo filters that can be very flattering.

All in all, the royal couple’s first international tour has been filled with sweet moments with fans, as well as impactful speeches.