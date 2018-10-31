Whitey Bulger Probably Killed By Former Mafia Hitman And Prison Lifer Freddy Geas

Investigators are already eyeing a suspect in Whitey Bulger's killing: a former Mafia hitman named Freddy Geas who had reasons for hating Bulger.

Whitey Bulger is a legendary figure in organized crime, and it made national headlines when he was found dead in prison on Tuesday morning, the victim of a murder. Now, investigators are looking closely at Freddy Geas as the killer. Like Bulger, Geas had deep connections to organized crime.

Private investigator Ted McDonough spoke to the Boston Globe this week. He knows Freddy Geas personally. “Freddy hated rats,” he said. That’s a slang term for an informant.

“Whitey was a rat who killed women. It’s probably that simple,” said McDonough.

Bulger was an informant for the FBI, among lots of other things. He was feared in Boston, and had a reputation for being a fearless killer, according to NPR.

He was recruited by the FBI to become an informant, and he did. But he also used information he got in return from the FBI in what became a strange, crime-infused relationship. Eventually, the FBI managed to build a case against him. But Bulger got wind of it, and went into hiding.

Geas used to be a Mafia hitman, so he’s well-versed in the art of killing another human being. He’s also serving out a lifetime prison sentence.

Previously housed in a Florida federal prison, Bulger was transferred into general population in the federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia. He arrived on Monday.

The Hazelton prison, via Google Maps sat view. If you've driven I-68 into WV from Maryland you've seen it just across from the WV Welcome Center rest stop. pic.twitter.com/wfUX2kIuxu — Jeff Young (@JeffYoung8) October 30, 2018

This is the same prison where Geas is serving out his term. He was convicted for the assassination of Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, a Mafia boss, as well as a 2003 murder and a string of other crimes.

Insiders say that Geas has not denied he took part in the killing of Whitey Bulger. However, he did not act alone. Reports say that Bulger was beaten with a lock wrapped in a sock by multiple inmates, according to MassLive.

Bulger made a name for himself in organized crime in Boston. He was 89-years-old when he was murdered, and serving life sentences for 11 murders. He was found dead around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Whitey Bulger is the subject of the film Black Mass, starring Johnny Depp. He eluded police for 16 years before being apprehended in 2011.

Boston.com reports that the prison is also home to Paul Weadick, who also had ties to Boston organized crime.

This is the third time in the last seven months that an inmate has died at the prison. Previous murders occurred in April and September. Sen. Joe Manchin (WV-D) previously said that the prison is understaffed, as has Sen. Shelley Moore Caputo (WV-R).