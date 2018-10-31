Lili Reinhart Slams ‘Riverdale’ Fans For Attacking Co-Star Shannon Purser Over Kiss With Jughead

Lili Reinhart is one good friend!

As fans of the hit show Riverdale know, there was a little bit of a twist in the plot last week. During the episode, People shares that Ethel (played by Shannon Purser) told Jughead (played by Cole Sprouse) that he needed to kiss her if he wanted to get the scripture for G&G. Of course, Jughead obliged and gave her a quick peck but fans of the show were not very pleased. Many Riverdale faithful took to social media to slam actress Shannon Purser for kissing Jughead, who is dating Betty on the show.

According to Popbuzz, Purser got flustered and responded to some fans’ tweets before later deleting them from her account. And after catching wind of the backlash that her friend and co-star was receiving because of something that her character did on a fictional TV show, Lili Reinhart took time to stand up for Purser by slamming the haters who were being mean to her friend on social media.

“Shannon is my friend, and it is embarrassing that people felt the need to attack her personally for something that happened on a SHOW. Written by WRITERS. You are not a fan of mine if you treat my friend like this.”

'RIVERDALE's LILI REINHART Defends SHANNON PURSER From Online Bullieshttps://t.co/I4bqYYHfHW pic.twitter.com/LsDxf65q7F — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 31, 2018

Reinhart’s tweet was attached to another tweet that was sent out by @CWRiverdale news, who also shared in the same sentiments as the actress, reminding fans that the show is fiction and what happens with the characters on the show is out of the actor’s control.

“Your daily reminder that bullying a cast member over a FICTIONAL ship is never ok. Please get a grip on reality,” they tweeted along with another article.

So far, Lili’s tweet has earned a lot of attention from her fans with over 2,500 retweets, 30,000 likes, and 430 plus comments. Some fans applauded Reinhart for sticking up for her friend while countless others also chimed in to say that bullying is not okay.

“I seriously don’t understand people who do this. It’s like when Toni kissed Jughead and Vanessa got death treats. This is a FICTIONAL show. The actors DON’T write the show WRITERS WRITE the show.”

“I want you to know that not all of your fans or riverdale fans are like that. and I really hope that those people stop harassing Shannon, it’s really shameful what they do,” another commented on the post.

“Yes girl! We love a supportive friend! Thank you Lili,” one more chimed in.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday evenings on the CW.