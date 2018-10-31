NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Jerryd Bayless And 2nd-Round Pick For Kyle Korver, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Should the Sixers consider trading for Kyle Korver?

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle in the post-LeBron James era, and it will only be a matter of time before they finally consider taking a different route. With the Cavaliers giving more priority to the development of young players, some of their veterans, including Kyle Korver, slowly find themselves out of the team’s rotation.

After firing Tyronn Lue as head coach, rumors and speculations started to swirl that the Cavaliers will part ways with their old guys before the February NBA trade deadline. According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers will be an ideal trade partner for the Cavaliers in a deal involving 37-year-old shooting guard Kyle Korver.

With their goal to fully dominate the Eastern Conference this season, the Sixers need to address all the issues on their roster in order to have a better chance of beating other powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in a best-of-seven series. Kyle Korver may have defensive issues, but he will undeniably boost the Sixers’ bench scoring. Korver could provide shooting and spacing in the second unit, something that the Sixers missed when they lost Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli this offseason.

“Korver’s defense would be exploitable in a playoff series, but throw him out there with the second unit (Redick is a starter again in this scenario), and Philadelphia could assure itself of having at least one deadly spacer flying around screens for all 48 minutes of every game. Landry Shamet looks capable of playing this role eventually, but Korver has experienced postseason pressure before; the rookie from Wichita State might not be ready for what’s ahead this spring. If Philly can juice its offense with better shooting and more spacing, it’ll get back on track to finish as one of the three best teams in the East.”

Cavs finally got a win tonight. But in other news they're in an unprecedented stalemate with their acting coach, are managing a volatile situation with JR Smith & have started gauging trade market for Kyle Korver (w/@wojespn): https://t.co/ZLpdOFyTiL — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 31, 2018

To convince the Cavaliers to trade Kyle Korver, Hughes suggested that the Sixers could offer a package including Jerryd Bayless and a 2019 second-round pick. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. The Cavaliers won’t be needing Bayless on their team since they already have George Hill, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson to run the point. However, Bayless is currently on the final year of his contract which will help the Cavaliers create salary cap space for the summer of 2019.

The Cavaliers will surely love to receive a first-round pick in exchange for Kyle Korver, but as of now, it remains questionable if there will be an NBA team who is willing to give up more than a second-round pick for an aging sharpshooter. So far, there is no indication if the Cavaliers and the Sixers plan to engage in a trade deal centered on Korver. Expect more rumors to circulate before the February NBA trade deadline.