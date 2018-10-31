Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Well-Toned Legs And Bare Midriff In A Casual Instagram Photo

Talk about celebrities who look effortlessly good no matter what they wear and Bella Hadid’s name always comes to mind. The 22-year-old stunner exactly knows how to rule the runway, magazine covers, and social media, as well as her fans’ hearts, and to this end, she keeps posting her adorable pictures on Instagram several times a week.

The supermodel, whose name is in the list of the top 10 highest-paid models in the world today, recently took to Instagram and posted three new pictures where she, per usual, looks absolutely stunning.

Wearing a pair of denim shorts with a big black studded belt and a ribbed Prussian blue crop top, Bella flaunted her sexy, long legs as well as her bare midriff while casually lying on a couch. She completed her girl-next-door attire with a pair of white platform trainers.

In the photograph, she is accompanied by Fanny Bourdette-Donon — Bella Hadid’s BFF and PR for Dior makeup. In two of the photographs, Bella is seen holding hands with her BFF, while in the third picture, Bella posed for the camera in her typical supermodel style while still sitting on the couch.

Bella not only tagged Fanny in the picture but also expressed her friendship with her BFF by using the following four hashtags: #sisters #lastlifetime #thislifetime #nextlifetime.

As usual, Bella’s photos amassed more than 250,000 likes and close to 600 comments within two hours of going live. Fans and followers showered her with emojis of hearts and kisses and wrote lots of positive things about the two girls’ friendship as well as Bella’s stunning looks.

“[sic] U R SOOOOOO HOT!!!!!!!” one of her fans commented on the post. While another follower told Bella that she is the “most beautiful woman on earth.” One of her fans also said that he is in love with both the girls in the picture and praised Bella for being so effortlessly gorgeous.

“You keep getting more gorgeous every day.”

This isn’t the first time that Bella has posted a photo with Fanny on Instagram. Per an article by Refinery 29, a quick scroll through either Bella’s or Fanny’s Instagram accounts show snaps of the two girls “attending parties in Paris and walking the streets of LA, with a couple of yacht trips in Monte Carlo and Dubai thrown in for good measure.”

Bella also posted an Instagram story on Fanny’s birthday and wrote her a long, warm message, per Just Jared Jr.

“Happy birthday to one of my best friends in the whole world. You are the most selfless, kind, humble BEAUTIFUL person that I know. I can trust you with anything in the world,” she wrote. “Another birthday under our belts but so thankful and lucky to say that you’ll be my best friend and WIFE for 100 more. I love you unconditionally & I got your back forever.”

Fanny also returned a warm message to Bella on her birthday, saying that she can’t wait to celebrate the birthday with her bestie soon.