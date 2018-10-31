Rita Ora Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Leather Dress At Halloween Ball

Taking another risque outfit for a spin, 27-year-old Rita Ora stepped out in a fitted leather dress on Tuesday night, showing off her assets in the tight number.

As reported by Daily Mail, the ‘Let You Love Me’ singer was headed to the Unicef Halloween Ball in London.

The dress, which featured a low neckline, also had a cutout detail down the front to show off her ample cleavage. With an asymmetrical hemline that cut high on her one thigh, her toned legs were also on display. The garment had both thin straps over her shoulders and drop sleeves cuffing her upper arms. The back of the dress zipped all the way to the top from below her backside. She completed the look with a pair of pointed black pumps.

Although she kept the accessories to a minimum with just a small tennis bracelet and a pair of drop earrings, she had channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with her short blonde hair done up in a 50’s ‘do, and accented her eyes with a splash of black and her lips with a bright red lipstick to add a pop of color to the look.

The ball occurred on the one night the popular singer had off from a busy schedule of performances, and on the same day she announced an extensive world tour for 2019.

Her second studio album is set for release on November 23, and the tour, which starts in March next year, will see her traveling through Australia for the first time with four shows planned Down Under, as the Inquisitr previously reported. She also has concert dates lined up in Asia, Europe, and the U.K., with her first ever concert in Manila, Philippines, also on the calendar.

Just this month, Ora opened up about her struggle with anxiety and shared how posing naked with nothing but a pair of gloves to cover her body was the “most liberating thing” she has ever done. The photo in question was for a Clash cover, and Ora described the experience to Haper’s Bazaar.