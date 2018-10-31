NBA Rumors: LeBron James Starting To Run Out Of Patience With L.A. Lakers, ‘We Have To Get Better’

After their recent loss to the Timberwolves, LeBron James believes the Lakers should start learning from their mistakes and avoid doing it over and over again.

LeBron James is definitely aware what type of NBA team he joined when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the recent free agency. Unlike in previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat where he played alongside other big names such as Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, James is the only superstar wearing the Purple and Gold right now.

The Lakers started the 2018-19 NBA season with a 0-3 record, but they managed to bounce back with consecutive victories against the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, they failed to become consistent and lost their last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In their recent loss to the Timberwolves, James finally broke his silence and gave a warning to the Lakers.

“We talk about patience but you can’t have reoccurrence of the same thing,” James said (h/t USA Today Sports). “If you are doing the same things over and over and over and expecting the same result then that’s insanity. So we have to get better. We can’t keep having the same mistakes over and over.”

LeBron James knows that the Lakers are still undergoing a period of adjustments but he believes that they should start learning from their mistakes instead of doing it over and over again. James took their recent loss more seriously than the previous ones. He went as far as saying that people wouldn’t want to be around him when he starts running out of patience.

Most of the Lakers’ mistakes were the result of lack of communication and inexperience in the team. They failed to make crucial stops and prevent the opposing team’s scoring runs. They also have a hard time protecting the lead in the final minutes of the game. There may still be lots of games left in the 2018-19 NBA season, but James said that the Lakers should immediately figure things out if they really want to make a huge impact in the deep Western Conference.

Five of the Lakers’ next seven games will be at Staples Center where they need to show a huge improvement in their chemistry. In their upcoming game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, LeBron James expects the Lakers to perform well on both ends of the floor.

“We got to figure it out,” James said. “It is not one guy. We are all in this together, so, we got to figure it out. We got another one on Wednesday (against Dallas) on our home floor and we got to be really good.”