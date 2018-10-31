‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Fans React To Rick’s Accident, Hilariously Blame The Horse And Daryl Dixon

After Rick's accident in Episode 4 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, fans turn to others to blame.

Episode 4 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 was always going to be significant considering it is the second last episode in which main character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) appears. Now that the episode has aired and viewers have had some time to digest it all, there has certainly been a vocal online response to what went down.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 4 (titled “The Obliged”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9, Rick Grimes discovered that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) was determined to return to Alexandria and kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) quickly offered to take Rick to Alexandria on the back of his motorcycle. However, Daryl took Rick on an alternative route because he was actually siding with Maggie in relation to Negan’s life.

Rick and Daryl got into a scuffle over this and fell into a deep hole before gunshots were heard at the bridge. Both managed to climb out of the hole, only to discover that two hordes of walkers were also approaching. Rick decides to try to lead the hordes away by using a horse that had run from the bridge encampment and wound up nearby.

Daryl rides off on his motorcycle and Rick attempts to lead the flighty horse. The horse rears, though, and Rick winds up impaled on some rebar. Viewers will have to tune into Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9 to find out what happens next. Of course, considering this will be Rick’s last episode, things look grim in regard to his survival.

However, in the meantime, fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure at both Daryl Dixon and the horse for their involvement in Rick’s accident.

According to Comic Book, many fans are blaming Daryl for leading Rick astray. After all, if Rick had ridden his horse, alone, to Alexandria, without Daryl’s help, he would never have wound up on the deserted road and his horse would never have been startled by the approaching walkers.

I just want to say that Rick’s death is ALL Daryl Dixon fault. — Key (@McKey125) October 29, 2018

All I know is if Daryl hadn’t tried to stop Rick From getting to Alexandria, he wouldn’t have been out there with the herd. #twd #TDCPod pic.twitter.com/pLT9FbQ9D2 — Richonne is Life (@colt_katana) October 29, 2018

Some fans even brought up the fact that Daryl was also responsible for Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) death.

If Daryl would have took Rick home , we wouldn’t be in this situation. If Daryl didn’t punch Negan , Glenn would still be alive ………let that soak in #TheWalkingDead #TWD #WalkingAndTalking pic.twitter.com/yr4a7XvafN — walkingdeadmua (@mommamichonne) October 29, 2018

Of course, others are also blaming Rick’s horse for rearing and throwing Rick from him. The responses to blaming the horse are downright hilarious, according to Comic Book.

@AMCTalkingDead … the walking dead needs to get rid of all these horses cause obviously they're the main issue — ayee lol (@gabsaff) October 29, 2018

In fact, some even suspect this act by the horse was in retaliation for an event that happened all the way back in Season 1 of The Walking Dead when Rick rides a horse into the city and discovers a monumental amount of the undead.

My theory is that the horse that just killed #RickGrimes is related to the horse from the first episode of #TWD and has had beef with Rick ever since. pic.twitter.com/l4p8835Qdl — StillNotBitten (@Stillnotbit) October 29, 2018

More than enough horses have died because of Rick Grimes … This horse took its revenge #TheWalkingDead @AMCTalkingDead — #BEYONDTHESCENE ♡; (@kmarlisse) October 29, 2018

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 5 (titled “What Comes After”) on Sunday, November 4. The synopsis is below.