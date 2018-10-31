Watch Boston Red Sox World Series Victory Parade Live Stream: MLB Champs Hold 4th Duck Boat Parade In 15 Years

The 2018 Major League Baseball World Series champion Boston Red Sox celebrate their victory with a parade that will start at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Fourteen years and one day after the Boston Red Sox held a parade through the city to celebrate their first World Series championship in 86 years, the Red Sox will hold another parade to honor the club’s fourth World Series victory in the past 15 years, radio station WEEI reported, and all of the festivities will live stream from Boston on Wednesday.

The parade starts on Landsdowne Street in Boston, right outside of Fenway Park, at 11 a.m. even in inclement weather. But luckily, the weather forecast for Boston on Wednesday is favorable. According to Weather.com, there will be only a 20 percent chance of rain as skies will be mostly sunny in Boston and temperatures there will top out at 56 degrees.

The live stream of the 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade will be carried for free by ESPN3, the streaming network of ESPN available without a cable TV subscription through most internet service providers. ESPN3 also streams live on mobile devices and set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV using the ESPN app.

The formerly trophy-starved Red Sox organization, with a five-game World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers that wrapped up on Sunday, as the New Yorker chronicled, became the Major League Baseball team with the most World Series wins of the 21st century. The 2018 team may have exceeded the previous three.

In fact, the 2018 Red Sox were arguably the greatest in the 118 year history of the franchise. With 108 victories — plus 11 more in the postseason — the team finished the regular season with a winning percentage of.667 — a mark exceeded by only two previous editions of the Red Sox and none since Major League Baseball expanded its season to 162 games in 1961, according to Baseball Reference stats

The 1946 Red Sox won 104 games in a 154-game season for a winning percentage of.675, but lost the World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games, per BR. Before that, the 1912 Red Sox — the team that played in the first year that Fenway Park was open — won 105 games out of 152, not counting two games tied, for a franchise record.691 percentage. The 1912 team also won the World Series, defeating the New York Giants in eight games, 4-3 with one tie game.

In terms of the total number of games won in the regular season plus postseason, only two teams in baseball history have topped the 2018 Red Sox total of 119, according to CBS Sports. The 1998 New York Yankees won 114 regular season games plus 11 more in the postseason, winning the World Series over the San Diego Padres, for a total of 125 wins. The Seattle Mariners did not even make it to the Fall Classic, losing in the American League Championship Series to the Yankees — but nonetheless won a record 116 games in the regular season plus four more in the playoffs for 120 in all.