Kanye West Was Warned Not To Date Kim Kardashian Because Of Her Sex Tape

'This is going to ruin your career,' he was told.

Despite rumors that the couple is having trouble, Kim Kardashian West is making sure people know that she and husband Kanye are as good as ever. The reality TV show star dished on her marriage while appearing on Be Woke Vote presents The Messy Truth, telling host Van Jones that the rapper has “put himself up against the world” for her. According to People, he was even warned against dating her because of her sex tape, but he wouldn’t be dissuaded.

“We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that,'” the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians told Jones.

West didn’t listen to the naysayers. Instead, he opted to listen to his own instincts.

“To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me,” she added.

Kardashian West gushed about her marriage, adding that her husband has always been there for her. The reality star recounted how she had dreams of being on the cover of a magazine, and doubters told her it wasn’t possible. But West stuck with her, giving the 38-year-old mother of three the confidence to make it happen.

“I’ll always do the same for him,” she said.

Kardashian West also defended the rapper’s controversial tweets, saying that people should cut him a little slack. West, she explained, often takes years to write a song, but he composes his tweets in just a few seconds, so it’s no surprise that some of his words may not be well thought out. He has a good heart underneath it all, she said.

While their marriage may be strong, the couple doesn’t always agree on things. Kanye West has been in the news recently for his controversial statements in support of some of President Donald Trump’s more polarizing policies.

Kardashian West differs from her husband on some issues, but says she supports his desire to say what he thinks, even if it isn’t popular.