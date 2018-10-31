Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Jessica Biel’s Body In New Book: ‘It’s A Temple, It Should Be Worshiped’

Justin Timberlake isn’t holding anything back in his new memoir titled Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

In the tell-all book, Timberlake shares intimate details about his previous relationships, including the one with Britney Spears, as well as his current relationship with wife Jessica Biel. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and they share one son, Silas, together. And with six years of marriage already under their belt, Timberlake makes sure that his readers know that he is still incredibly attracted to his wife, according to Us Weekly.

“I’ve watched my wife change. I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshiped. It should be marveled at.”

“I’m fascinated by her. She’s everything, man,” he continued. “She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired.”

He even shared more about their details about their relationship together, telling readers that Biel is a different person now than when they first started dating but in a way, she’s also still the same. In all, the pair has been together for 10 years, something that Timberlake calls a “long time,” but the couple seems to be just as in love now as they were when they first began dating.

Timberlake shared other details about his romantic life in his book including his relationship with songstress Britney Spears. Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that Timberlake said that he wrote his hit song “Cry Me a River” in just two short hours after his split with Britney Spears. As fans know, the couple dated for about a year before calling it quits in 2002. And as rumor has it, the split happened because Britney was unfaithful to Justin.

Like many other artists, Timberlake uses real-life experiences in his music and it helps him as a songwriter, he claims in his memoir.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off. The feelings I had were so strong I had to write it. I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there.”

Timberlake’s book is currently on sale and can be purchased at a number of different retailers, including Amazon. According to the retailer, the book is currently #1 in the “Actor and Entertainer Biographies” category.