Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Put An End To Their Bitter Feud

The rap queen rivalry came to a sudden end after an exhausting dispute on social media.

It appears that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have finally agreed to move on from their violent feud, with Nicki declaring via Twitter that she is moving on in the interest of embracing positivity, and Cardi signaling that she too is prepared to let bygones be bygones in a re-post of the tweet on her Instagram page, late Monday night, October 29.

As was previously reported in the Inquisitr, Nicki Minaj brought her quarrel with Cardi B back to the public eye when just hours prior to the impasse, she took to her Queen Radio platform with an offer to put up $100,000 for anyone who might be able and willing to leak close-up footage of the New York Fashion Week melee that broke out between their camps. Minaj hadn’t outright addressed the brawl over the airwaves since the September 10 episode of the show, but was apparently triggered to rehash what she alleges to have gone down at the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party after Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina got into a rift with former Love & Hip Hop cast member Rah Ali.

It had previously been speculated that Ali was the one responsible for leaving the forehead lump that Cardi was seen walking out of the Plaza Hotel with moments after the tussle. During her back and forth with Hennessy, Ali basically acknowledged that it was indeed her who had done the damage, and not a member of Nicki’s security team, as had been widely reported. She did so by telling Hennessy she’d quote: “RAG YOU like I did your sister,” according to Newsweek.

RT TV was able to compile a series of video clips that Cardi shared with fans on IG after the Queen Radio broadcast. She opened the rant up by contesting the claim that footage could exist of Ali hitting her. Cardi then proceeded to categorically address points of contention that led to the mounting of tension between them over the past year – from accusations of sneak dissing, to theories about them trying to sabotage each other’s business dealings in the industry. Finally, Cardi once more charged Nicki with having leaked her phone number in order to get her following of ‘Barbs’ to harass her and Hennessy.

All the while, Nicki was on Twitter taking shots at Cardi by retweeting fans’ reactions to the real-time discord and continuing to poke at her rival over rumors that she doesn’t write her own lyrics. At the height of their bickering, it got to the point where Nicki tweeted that Cardi’s lawyer had just reached out to her agent with threats over the onslaught of accusations.

It wasn’t until one hour after revealing that their representatives had been in touch that Nicki finally called for a truce, tweeting: “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore.”

“[Nicki Minaj] alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!” Cardi would reply.