Author Of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ John Green Reveals Cast For The ‘Looking For Alaska’ Hulu Adaptation

John Green has officially announced the main stars for the highly anticipated adaptation of his book Looking For Alaska, People is reporting. Actors Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth will portray the two main characters, Miles “Pudge” Halter and Alaska Young. The characters form a connection while attending the same boarding school, Culver Creek Academy.

Green is pretty used to adaptations being made of his best-selling books. The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns, his most popular works, were both made into successful films in 2014 and 2015. This time around, however, Hulu is adapting a story of his into a short series lasting eight episodes. Green shared that he’d been working for a long time to bring this story to life — over 13 years.

“This has been (over!) 13 years in the making, and I am so excited,” Green tweeted on Tuesday, October 30.

After revealing Plummer and Froseth’s roles, Green clarified that while he isn’t in charge of the casting decisions, he definitely approves of the actors who were selected.

“I spoke to Kristine and Charlie on the phone yesterday and it was really special to have a conversation with the people who will become Miles and Alaska,” he tweeted. “I’m so grateful to them and to everyone involved with the Looking for Alaska series. It’s all starting to feel very real!”

Plummer and Froseth are both relatively newcomers. Froseth starred in the Netflix film Sierra Burgess is a Loser and Netflix show Apostle. As for Plummer, he was a regular on the Netflix series Granite Flats and had a recurring role on Boardwalk Empire. He also had a small part in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World.

According to John Green’s official website, he originally sold the movie rights to Looking for Alaska to Paramount in 2005. Unfortunately, the studio ended up shelving the project. However, Hulu was able to acquire the rights to the book and turn it into a show, where Green is able to express his opinions and have a say in the show’s direction. Also on board for the project is Josh Schwartz, who will be executive producing the miniseries. Schwartz is best known for creating the hit teen show The O.C. He was also a producer for Gossip Girl.

Green fans tend to be passionate and protective of the stories that touched their lives. Green wrote a tweet urging the internet to be kind and considerate to the actors who were announced for the project. Green’s work was thrust into the mainstream after the success of his story The Fault of Our Stars, and Looking For Alaska may achieve the same success.