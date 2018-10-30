Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Relationship With Kim Cattrall: ‘This Isn’t A Catfight’

Sarah Jessica Parker is sick and tired of people putting words in her mouth regarding her strained relationship with former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

The actress recently sat down for an interview with Extra, where she went on somewhat of a rant regarding some stories in the press that have been centered around her and Cattrall. For starters, SJP made it clear that she was never actually in a fight with her former co-star.

“If one more person calls this a catfight… I’m not in a fight,” the 53-year-old said. “I never fought with Kim.”

And she didn’t exactly stop there. The actress also set the record straight on ongoing rumors that she had attempted to send Cattrall gifts as an apology over their alleged fight.

“I don’t have to send any gifts to Kim because I’ve never done anything. She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things — that’s the beauty of living in a democracy — but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn’t a catfight.”

But even though she and the 62-year-old may not see eye to eye on a lot of things, Parker still made it clear that she was grateful for Cattrall and her portrayal of Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City series.

Sarah Jessica Parker on rumored Kim Cattrall feud: 'I'm not in a fight' https://t.co/d7zjuXI7Vp — MSN Entertainment (@MSN_Entertain) October 30, 2018

“This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together,” SJP said.

She also shared that everyone else in the cast was on board for another Sex and the City movie but it couldn’t really go any further since Cattrall was holding out. SJP said that there has been no talk of continuing the series without Cattrall.

Kim and Sarah starred alongside one another for six seasons of SATC from 1998 to 2004. The two later starred together with Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis in films in 2008 and 2010. But it was last year that Cattrall made headlines when she slammed Sarah Jessica Parker with some not-so-nice comments.

As Us Weekly shared in 2017, the actress sat down with Piers Morgan and called Sarah Jessica Parker out for comments that she made about the demise of the third film. Cattrall told Morgan that she had been saying no to another movie for over a year while also saying that SJP and the rest of the SATC cast could have been nicer to her.

“I really think she could have been nicer,” Cattrall told Morgan. “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

It looks like Sex and the City fans will definitely not be getting their wish for a third film.