Cartoon Network To Open Hotel Based On Their Most Successful Shows

The themed hotel will open next summer.

Want to stay in a hotel room with an Adventure Time or Powerpuff Girls theme? Now you can, as Cartoon Network is opening a hotel based off of their most successful shows, IndieWire is reporting. The hotel will be in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and have around 165 rooms. The hotel is expected to open sometime in the summer of 2019. It’ll be built next to the Dutch Wonderland theme park, for those who are looking for an excuse to travel and stay at the Cartoon Network Hotel! Dutch Wonderland has three dozen rides and attractions and is the perfect place to go when not staying in a cool, cartoon-themed room.

The rooms “will feature interchangeable show theming that can be customized around children’s preferences to make each visit a new adventure.” If that weren’t enough, the themed rooms aren’t even the best part. The hotel will also feature “an interactive lobby with surprises around every corner” as well as a brand-new resort-style pool and water play zone, an outdoor amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, lawn games, fire pits, an indoor pool, game room, kids play area, and a Cartoon Network store.

Cartoon Network consulted the experts of fun attractions to make this hotel as best as it can be. They are partnering up with Palace Entertainment, who is known for their theme parks and attractions throughout the nation. (You may remember Raging Waters from the movie Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure…that’s Palace Entertainment!) According to Deadline, this is the first time that Palace Entertainment has opted to partner with any international brand on a lodging property.

Your fav CN characters and animated worlds coming to life at the Cartoon Network Hotel ????✨ Coming Summer 2019☀️????: https://t.co/3L4C7vdkTN pic.twitter.com/eIw8VXULdB — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 30, 2018

The shows that are expected to influence the theme of the rooms include Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Ben 10. As for food options, the hotel will have bacon pancakes made by Jake from Adventure Time, or ice lattes made by Ice Bear. The characters won’t just be in the dining areas, however; Gunter the Penguin Lifeguard will oversee the water park! Patrons are bound to spot many more of their favorite characters throughout the hotel.

“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before,” said Christina Miller, president of the Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang brand bundle. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”