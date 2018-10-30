Demi Rose Flaunts Her Booty And Toned Body In Sports Bra, Leggings Amid Workout

British model Demi Rose Mawby has been wowing her fans in some revealing Halloween costumes this week. In her latest Instagram Stories, she shared some insight into what it takes to maintain her enviable curves. The 23-year-old model has been generating a lot of buzz lately with her sexy shots, and now her followers got a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how she achieves the figure that has people talking.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, over the weekend Demi Rose Mawby looked stunning in a dark angel costume as she attended the KISS Haunted House party. She appeared elsewhere in a sexy cat costume and fans have a feeling she may have another jaw-dropping Halloween costume to reveal as the week continues.

Demi Rose has had quite the transformation over the past couple of years since she made headlines by dating Tyga, the rapper who also dated Kylie Jenner. Mawby started building a following on social media by posting some selfies and now she has an Instagram following of 7.7 million followers.

The model is never shy about sharing photos of herself in bikinis or other saucy outfits and she is known for her ample assets. Mawby insists that her transformation has come thanks to a healthy diet, working out, and good genes, and she gave fans a close look at her workout routine via her latest Instagram Stories.

In the set of short video clips, Demi was wearing a gray sports bra and gray leggings with black sneakers. She was kneeling on a workout bench and doing numerous leg lifts with resistance bands in most of the clips, and she was doing different leg exercises while on a floor mat in the last video. In all of the shots, the model was flaunting her notorious booty and people can see how she’s built the derriere she has that has kept people buzzing.

According to the Sun, Demi may have her sights set on heading to the United States soon to “crack the American market.” A source close to the model said that she’s hoping to get a working visa soon and plans to model and pursue acting. It sounds as if she is aiming to head to Los Angeles, possibly with her DJ boyfriend Chris Martinez.

Can Demi Rose Mawby take her notoriety in England and make it big in the United States? She does seem to have a big fan base of folks from the US and her Instagram followers go gaga over every update she posts.