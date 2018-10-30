Kanye West Tweets That He’s Taking A Break From Politics, Says He’s Being Used

Kanye West is taking a step back from politics and says that he realizes now that he has been used to “spread messages” that he does not endorse. In series of tweets on Tuesday, the rapper distanced himself from the Blexit movement and said that he is going to just take time to focus on his creative work, according to TMZ. At the same time, he laid out in a series of tweets that he supports gun control, prison reform, and immigration.

West posted on Twitter to clarify how he feels about several hot-button issues, saying that he supports common-sense laws that foster safety. In the past, West has said that he believes in the right to own guns. He also called for prison reform. His most recent comments set him apart from Donald Trump after months of embracing a more conservative political stance.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he tweeted.

He also posted a tweet confirming that he believes in holding the people in power accountable for their actions and called for support for the immigrants seeking safety in the US. His comments move him further away from the president.

“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable,” he said. “I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

West has taken criticism for supporting President Trump, who he says will make “America whole again.” He has also famously worn a Make America Great Again hat at appearances and in social media posts to show his affinity for the president.

More recently, West has been linked with the Blexit movement, a campaign led by conservative Candace Owens that urges black citizens to move away from the Democratic Party. The group says that its merchandise was designed by West. On Twitter, West denied having anything to do with the movement.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

According to West’s posts, he is ready to step back from sharing his political opinions after an inflammatory year so that he can focus on making art.