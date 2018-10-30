Meghan Markle’s Nephew Says He Won’t Spew Hate, But He Will Keep Selling Pot

You may not know Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley now, but you will soon. This pot farmer with a royal connection is about to become a reality TV star.

Unlike some of the other members of the extended royal family — namely, Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha — nephew Tyler Dooley has no plans to “spew hate” toward his princess aunt, and he finds the way his family has behaved to be “an embarrassment,” according to the New York Post.

“It’s an embarrassment to have family members out there speaking negatively about Meghan, and it’s just something that shouldn’t be reported,” says Dooley.

Dooley is the son of Thomas Markle Jr., who is Meghan’s half-brother. “They continue to give them a platform to kind of spew hate, you know? I’m really done seeing that. It’s just negative.”

Dooley’s dad has also had negative things to say about Meghan. Dooley, however, is full of praise for his aunt. “I’ve always admired her, from when I was a small child, and I’ve always looked up to her. She has always been so pleasant and full of life.”

Meghan Markle’s nephew has already leveraged his claim to fame in his pot growing business. Shortly after Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry, Dooley began marketing a new strain of weed he calls Markle’s Sparkle. Dooley runs a pot farm in Oregon called Royally Grown.

Dooley’s new reality show will premiere on MTV next month. It focuses on Dooley as he lives in a mansion in Sussex with other people who are connected to the royal family, though not royals themselves.

The show, The Royal World, also includes Baroness Jessica Heydel, Archie Manners, Count Michael Zadie Campbell, and a few others. Tyler is the only American in the cast, and apparently the only one without an upper-class upbringing, according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan's nephew Tyler Dooley warned by police over nightclub knife https://t.co/FDH0VxirOx — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 21, 2018

Tyler did not attend the royal wedding, but he was in the UK during the big day — and the night before. You may remember Tyler because of a small dustup he had with local police when he was caught with a knife and pepper spray at a nightclub. He was not arrested, but he was dismissed from a scheduled appearance on Good Morning Britain as a special wedding correspondent.

As for the show, it promises to be pretty good viewing. Variety reports that Katy Manley, creative director, had plenty to say about the upcoming series.

“The Royal World is a brilliantly entertaining show that invites you into a world which is utterly closed to most of us: the world of young, titled royals and aristocrats…Expect headline-grabbing gossip that’ll leave palaces squirming as we get to know the real people behind the titles.”