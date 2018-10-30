‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Reveals She Has A New Boyfriend

The NBC star has a mystery man in her life.

Chrissy Metz has found her prince. The 38-year-old This Is Us star has revealed that she is dating a new man. Metz dropped the news during an appearance on Access Live by coyly dishing, “I’m socializing with a single person,” according to People.

The NBC star also revealed that it was a long search to find a boyfriend-worthy guy.

“You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs to find that prince.”

While Chrissy Metz didn’t divulge any further details about her mystery man, fans know she met her last boyfriend while working on This Is Us. Metz dated cameraman Josh Stancil after meeting him on the set of the NBC drama series, but they broke up in March, per Us Weekly. At the time of the breakup, Metz appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to reveal, “I’m dating myself currently.”

Metz also told the talk show host that Stancil “moved onto another show” before their split and that they have remained on friendly terms, something she strives to do with all of her exes.

“I’m always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know? Because you care about the person. You don’t just dump them off.”

#ThisIsUs' Chrissy Metz steps out with boyfriend for the first time https://t.co/17jZmR1vqT pic.twitter.com/G59Q9OgTSm — People (@people) January 30, 2017

In early 2017, Metz described her relationship with Stancil as “mature” and “very healthy,” telling People her beau was “very understanding” of her busy celebrity lifestyle. Metz previously kept mum about Stancil’s identity for months out of respect for his privacy.

And that could be why Chrissy Metz is keeping the name of her new man a secret for now. The This Is Us star previously revealed that she looks for a certain type of “energy” when it comes to a potential mate.

“It’s really mostly about energy — Do I get on with someone? Because looks are going to fade. If I can’t get along with somebody and have a friend, then what’s the point?”

Chrissy Metz was previously married to screenwriter Martyn Eaden, but they split in 2013, three years before she got her big break on the NBC drama. While Metz described her ex-husband as a “lovely human being,” she told Wendy Williams the marriage didn’t work out because “he wasn’t my forever person.”

Meanwhile, her This Is Us character, Kate Pearson, recently got married, and Metz has not ruled out the same for herself once again someday.

“Maybe, if it’s the right person,” Chrissy Metz told People. “I love love. I’m probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.