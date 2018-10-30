Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Photo Of 1-Month-Old Daughter Rani Rose

It’s hard to believe that it has already been almost a month since Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their daughter Rani Rose into the world.

Baby Rani was born on October 2, and since her birth, Hudson has shared a few photos with the baby, but today marks one of the first times that Rani’s entire face is visible in the image. In the cute picture, Kate’s baby girl lays on a fuzzy, pink blanket and looks cozy as can be. The almost-1-month-old rocks a matching outfit with nude-colored pants along with a matching long-sleeved tee.

To dress up her sweet look, Rani can be seen wearing a pink head wrap that bunches together in the middle. So far, the sweet image of the baby has already earned Hudson a ton of attention with over 340,000 likes in addition to 4,000 comments within just two hours of the post going live.

Many of Hudson’s 9-million-plus followers chimed in to gush over how sweet baby Rani is while countless others congratulated Kate on her new bundle of joy.

“Oh my deliciousness!!! She is looking incredibly alert and aware for one month old. She’s clearly brilliant and beautiful.”

“Congratulations sweetie! She’s so cute,” another commented.

“Already?? Wow. I swear she was born last week,” one more wrote.

Earlier this month, Hudson proudly took to Instagram to share her daughter’s birth announcement with followers. In a series of pink-filled posts, the mother of three announced that she and Danny had finally welcomed their baby girl to the world.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

She then continued, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

The birth announcement earned Hudson a ton of attention with over 829,000 likes in addition to 18,000 comments. Rani is Hudson’s first daughter and also her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Hudson also has two other kids — 14-year-old Ryder Russell with ex-husband Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

And Hudson isn’t the only one from her family who has been sharing photos of the adorable new addition to her family. Kate’s son Ryder has also taken to his own Instagram account to share pictures with his new baby sister.

What a sweet family.