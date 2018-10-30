‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, October 30: Bill Clears Ridge’s Name, Donna & Eric Reminisce

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, October 30 states that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) apparently did not notice Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) discomfort as she stood in front of him in her underwear. According to She Knows Soaps, she told him that she got into town that day and was going to look after Will (Finnegan George) while Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) were at the hospital.

Donna Logan & Eric Forrester Look Back

She asked him what he thought of her outfit, and he said that she looked amazing. She told him that it was part of the Intimates range and that Katie had gifted it to her. Eric found a silky robe and put it over her shoulders. He told her that he already had one medical event this year and was obviously flustered by the blond.

Later, the two reminisced and caught up. He told her about the Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) debacle. He even told her that Quinn thought that Pam was crazy, Surprisingly, the Logan sister agreed with Quinn. She reminded him how Pam had tied her up and drenched her in honey. They remembered their own wedding and the many memories that they made together.

This is a wedding we can’t forget! ???????? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rrVmDv8PjS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 30, 2018

Brooke Tells Bill She’s Committed To Ridge

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were alone in the hospital room while his family was outside in the corridor. Bill told Brooke that he still loves her and that he wanted to be worthy of her love. Inquisitr reported that he already gave his sword necklace to his ex-wife and told her that he was a changed man. However, Brooke made it clear that she had no plans to leave Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke responds to Bill’s confession. pic.twitter.com/lBH7magsof — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 30, 2018

Bill Spencer Clears Ridge Forrester’s Name

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) arrived. He said that he had a few questions for Bill. Just then Ridge entered the room. Bill invited Ridge to stay. The cop started off by saying that Ridge had been involved in Bill’s injuries before. B&B viewers will remember that Bill was shot earlier this year, and Ridge was also accused of firing the gun.

As Bill told the detective what had led to his fall, Thorne, Liam (Scott Clifton), and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) appeared at the door. The two sons could now hear what happened from their father himself. According to Bill, he and Ridge fought. Ridge charged towards him and pushed him back onto the balcony. He admitted to starting the fight and said that the fall was an accident.

Bill Declares That He’s A Changed Man

Brooke seemed very happy that Bill was keeping his word. He had told her earlier that he wanted to start anew and not press charges in the spirit of forgiveness. After Det. Sanchez left, Ridge thanked Bill. Bill told all of them that he was grateful that they were all there, especially Liam and Wyatt. He said that he was sorry that he had hurt them and that he would be coming out of this a changed man. Bill says that they can take that to the bank.

Do you think Bill will keep his word? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Wt30BYfZn9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 30, 2018

