Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Sweetly Smiles While Relaxing In Australia

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, seemingly loved her time in Australia. The model recently headed down under to shoot photographs for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but she had some time to relax as well it would appear.

In a new photo posted to Camille Kostek’s Instagram account, the model is seen taking a load off from her busy schedule. Camille smiles sweetly for the camera as she’s curled up in a chair, seemingly enjoying some lunch.

Kostek is wearing a pair of white shorts, which show off her long legs. The model is also pictured sporting a tan sweater and a pair of brown Ugg boots. Her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and is worn in loose waves.

Next to Camille is an empty glass, a container of food, some fresh fruit, and cheese cubes. Across the room, tons of makeup and hair products can be seen. There’s also some luggage in frame which likely belongs to the Boston native.

In the caption of the photograph, Kostek reveals that upon spending time in Australia — and getting to interact with some adorable baby kangaroos — she’s a bit upset that there is no kangaroo emoji. Many of her fans agreed with her in the comments section of the post.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek enlisted the help of boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s better known to NFL fans, before her big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.

The model posted a video of herself and Rob working out together. He coached her, giving his girlfriend helpful tips and hints in order to target some areas that she wanted to be more defined before the shoot.

In addition, Gronkowski couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend for having achieved one of her biggest goals.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her [as] she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating since 2015, barring a brief split back in 2017. The pair are seemingly still going strong, and the model often takes time to show Gronk and the New England Patriots some love and support — especially on game day.