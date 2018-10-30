Ashley Graham Embraces Birthday Wishes As Friends And Colleagues Share Her Hottest Looks

Model Ashley Graham is celebrating her 31st birthday and she’s getting lots of well wishes from all over the world. Graham is sharing a lot of those birthday wishes via her Instagram Stories and many of the moments that people are sharing show some of Ashley’s sexiest modeling moments.

Graham is known for working with numerous bikini and lingerie brands and as Us Weekly details, she was the first plus-size model to land the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She has worked some of the biggest brands out there and has inspired millions of others to be confident in themselves no matter their size.

As Ashley embraced her birthday, she shared a photo on Instagram and thanked everybody for all of the love. Throughout the day, she was posting greetings from others to her Instagram Stories and the model’s 7.6 million fans loved to see all of the iconic and sexy moments people chose to use in their birthday messages.

The photos Graham shared came from folks like comedian Amy Schumer, Christian singer and songwriter Anthony Evans Jr., Ashley’s sister Abigail, the brands Cushnee and PrettyLittleThing, fashion stylist Cary Tauben, makeup artist Morgane Martini, and a host of others. Ashley’s loved ones had plenty of great material to utilize in their birthday wishes as the model has donned some stunning looks in the past.

Graham has always been adamant that she won’t let what others think dictate what she thinks of her own body. The photos and videos people used to celebrate Ashley and her birthday included numerous bikini shots, clips with the model dancing and doing her thing in bikinis or lingerie, and others where she was wearing crop tops that showed off her midriff or showcasing her cleavage in low-cut tops.

What was present in virtually every photo Graham’s loved ones chose was her confidence and her smile. There was a throwback to the birthday party Ashley had last year in Costa Rica and some photos that go way back quite a few years ago before the model was famous.

The various tributes to Ashley noted that she’s beautiful inside and out, inspiring, and a queen, and it’s clear that Graham is deeply loved by nearly everyone she encounters. Fans seem to love the numerous birthday wishes that the model has been posting all day, as it shows quite the wide collection of styles and looks Ashley has embraced over the years.

Ashley Graham’s career is on fire right now and her millions of fans are thrilled for her and her success. She’s come a long way since initially hitting the scene as a plus-size model and those who are following her career cannot wait to see what she tackles next.