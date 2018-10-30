Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo Of Her Daughters On Instagram

Bell's two daughters look as sweet as can be.

It’s not everyday that Kristen Bell shares photos of her daughters on Instagram, but when she does, it usually gets her millions of Instagram followers talking.

Though Bell has been open and honest about many aspects of her personal life, including her relationship with husband Dax Shepard, there is one thing that Bell has alway kept very guarded — photos of her children. Today, Bell seemed to relax a little bit as she shared a rare glimpse into her life with her children. Needless to say, her Instagram followers really appreciated it.

In the sweet photo, The Good Place actress’ two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta, can be seen enjoying their time in the sand. While one sister gets up to walk across the sand in her adorable little swimsuit, the other sister sits on a blanket on the ground, playing with toys.

In the caption of the image, Bell explains that the two girls had a blast playing in the sand for the past five days — and that they’re caked from head to toe with sand after not having showered over the course of the past few days. Bell also tagged the location as the Glamis Sand Dunes, where she and the girls appeared to have a mini camping vacation.

So far, the sweet photo of the two sisters bonding has earned Bell a lot of attention in just a short time. Bell has already raked in over 46,000 likes in addition to 170 plus comments in the brief time that the post has been live. Many fans chimed in to gush over how adorable Bell’s two daughters are, while countless others said that they were glad to see the girls make an appearance on social media.

One user wrote, “Camping and sand! Live your best life, Mama!”

“Adventure and exploration dirt is the best kind of dirt,” another wrote.

“Such a beautiful family @kristenanniebell! Love to you all, thanks for always making us laugh. You and Dax are wonderful parents,” one more fan commented.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, this is not the first time in recent weeks that Bell’s social media use has made headlines. After posting a glammed up photo of herself to her Instagram page, one of her followers commented on the image, saying that she couldn’t help but wish that she was as beautiful as Kristen.

“So mother f—— beautiful. U are stunning unlike me,” she wrote.

The comment caught the attention of Bell herself, who made the fan’s day by replying back with a heartfelt comment of her own.

“Gurl don’t u dare. You got one time on this planet — don’t waste time being negative. You deserve all the love in the world. And I think your face is beautiful AF. Don’t u dare tell me I’m wrong. Here’s your homework. Follow @glennondoyle and watch all her stories. Read her book, Love Warrior. Smile more, because u are alive and wonderful. And loved. Xo,” Kristen responded.

It’s always refreshing to see celebrities being so down to earth, and so kind to their admirers.