Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Returns To ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Vowing Never To Go Back

What did Mackenzie Standifer say about returning to the show just months ago?

Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer claimed to have been fired from Teen Mom OG over the summer amid production on Season 8. However, as fans saw last night, Standifer filmed scenes for the new season after proclaiming she would never return to the MTV reality series.

On October 30, Hollywood Life shared a recap of last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, revealing that Standifer appeared on the series’ latest episode alongside her husband’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

During the episode, the group was seen chatting about where they should send Edwards’ oldest son Bentley, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, to school. They also spoke about Standifer’s growing baby bump, which was on full display throughout the scene.

After slamming MTV for refusing to share Edwards’ story of recovery on Season 8 of Teen Mom OG, Standifer told E! News that the network had suddenly dropped her and her then-unborn child from their healthcare plan.

“The show had been paying for my healthcare and for the baby so they could film the visits and then a week ago they let me know that would no longer be the case,” Standifer said. “They’re not going to film the birth. We’re not going to be on at all. Maci can’t speak to Ryan and Ryan can’t speak to Maci – that was a mutual decision. But she doesn’t know what’s going on in our lives.”

According to the couple, MTV may have received an ultimatum from Bookout and according to Edwards, she doesn’t even know how he’s been doing with his recovery.

“They want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us,” he said.

As for a potential return to the show during a later episode, Standifer told E! News she was not open to any such thing.

“If they don’t want to film now, then we don’t want to film later,” she explained.

Ryan Edwards has not yet returned to the show but considering his wife has returned to filming, at least in a guest-starring role, his return seems to be possible. That said, if Maci Bookout did threaten to quit the show if MTV continued to film Edwards, he may never be featured on the show again.

During the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, Edwards came clean about his addiction to drugs and entered into a weeks-long rehab program. He has since returned to rehab for a second time, per Radar Online.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.