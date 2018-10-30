‘Two Tennessee Women,’ Taylor Swift And Her Mom, Pose Beside Bredesen Campaign Sign

The pop superstar made headlines earlier this month by encouraging her fans to register to vote, and to back Democratic candidates.

It took a while for pop superstar Taylor Swift to open herself up to sharing her political beliefs with her fans. But now that she has, it seems that she’s more than willing to continue doing so publicly.

In her latest Instagram posting, Swift — along with her mother Andrea Swift — stood on opposite sides of a campaign sign in support of Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, according to reporting from Billboard.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism,” Swift wrote in her post.

Standing on the left side of the picture, Swift strikes a pose — one hand on her hip with the other proudly holding up the American flag in an angled direction. On the opposite side of the image, Swift’s mother also holds the American flag, albeit in a more relaxed fashion.

Swift took the opportunity in her Instagram post to remind voters that they didn’t have to cast their ballots on Election Day itself. “Early voting goes til Thursday,” she wrote, adding that next Tuesday was the day of the midterm election. “Please don’t sit this one out,” she included at the end of her post.

Earlier this month Swift caused quite a stir, creating headlines when she officially announced that she could not sit silent this election cycle. She officially endorsed the Democratic candidates on her ballot, and urged her fans to register to vote — especially those from her home state of Tennessee, per previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

Her political reasoning for endorsing Democrats is driven primarily by her support of the LGBT community, as well as her perception concerning the bigotry present in today’s society. Swift said that she couldn’t support candidates that did not stand up against hatred, and thus urged her followers not to support Republican choices in the upcoming electoral races.

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

A huge pickup in voter registration numbers among young people was noticeable following her announcement, which some directly attributed to her post earlier in the month. Polling numbers also improved for Bredesen, who is in a tough Senate race against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn.