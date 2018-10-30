‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jill Frightens The Fab Four!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 31 reveal that Halloween takes a chilling turn in Genoa City.

A pipe broke under Katherine’s sculpture in Chancellor Park, and that happens to be where the women buried J.T.’s body. To try to mitigate the damage, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) convinces Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to remove J.T.’s body, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki conveniently arranged for Arturo (Jason Canela) to complete the job, so they end up with a window of opportunity to dig up the body The women set out on their eerie journey to get away with murder on Halloween dressed in black with black masks that do nothing to conceal their identity, and of course, things get creepy.

Amelia Heinle told Soap Opera Digest, “Victoria is very much against the idea [of digging up J.T.’s body], but quickly realizes that there may not be any other option. Digging up the grave is a very dangerous position for Victoria to be in, both physically and emotionally. The experience would certainly add to the trauma from this situation. The women are also taking a huge gamble doing this, especially with Ray actively investigating J.T.’s ‘disappearance.'”

Expect a shocking twist, which makes the women vulnerable as they face a real possibility of their secret being revealed.

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) causes the women’s plan to hit a major obstacle when she appears unexpectedly. Jill absolutely will not allow the statue to move, and she’s even planning to get an injunction to keep Nikki from even temporarily moving it to do the repair work. In fact, Jill also wants her own crew to do the repair work to ensure the statue is undamaged.

Now the women are faced with an even more difficult decision.

This #Halloween, we’ve got bags of tricks, tons of fright, and things that go bump in the night. ???? You don’t want to miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/TJmQEvLN78 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) get a lot more tricks than treats when Phyllis manages to one-up them in addition to handling the J.T. situation (which, of course, neither man knows about). Genoa City newcomer Kerry Johnson, (Alice Hunter) looks like the hottest commodity in town. Both Jack and Billy meet with her separately to get her to come aboard at Jabot to replace Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in the research and development department. She turns both men down.

Imagine their surprise when they arrive at a Jabot meeting and Phyllis introduces none other than Kerry Johnson as the new R&D creator who will only work for Jabot if Phyllis becomes CEO!

Check out Inquisitr’s Y&R recap for Tuesday to catch up on what’s happening.