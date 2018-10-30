Bethenny Frankel’s New Boyfriend Paul Bernon ‘Checks All The Boxes,’ Reports ‘Life And Style’

Bethenny Frankel's new man is the real deal.

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon and according to a new report, he “checks all the boxes” for the Real Housewives of New York City star.

Weeks after the alleged new couple was caught kissing one another in Boston, Massachusetts, Life & Style magazine shared a report with an insider claiming Frankel and Bernon could be the real deal.

“He’s easy on the eyes and has a life of his own. Paul’s not looking for [Housewives] fame like a lot of the men,” the source explained, according to All About the Real Housewives. “Only time will tell if he’s a keeper, but until then, Bethenny’s going to have fun.”

Earlier this month, less than two months after tragically losing her boyfriend Dennis Shields to a drug overdose, Frankel was seen holding hands with Bernon as they walked down a street in Boston. The following day, they were photographed kissing near Boston College.

According to some of Bernon’s social media pages, he spends time in New York City and Los Angeles but resides in Boston. As for Frankel, she spends the majority of her time in the Big Apple, where she lives with her young daughter, 8-year-old Bryn.

Paul Bernon can be seen in the photo below, second from the left.

After losing boyfriend Dennis Shields on August 10, Bethenny Frankel opened up about her heartache to her fans and followers on Twitter.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo,” she wrote in late August.

According to a People magazine report around the same time, Frankel was understandably “devastated” by the sudden loss of her partner.

“She loved him. He was her family and Bryn’s family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny’s partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend,” their insider explained. “He helped her with things — emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante. No question that she did love this guy.”

Frankel and Shields dated on and off for about two and a half years and were allegedly engaged at the time he died, although neither party confirmed any such thing, per Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.