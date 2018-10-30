Pregnant Carrie Underwood Looks Ready To Pop Wearing A Tight T-Shirt In Texas

Carrie Underwood's baby bump looked huge as she performed a concert in the Lone Star State.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood looked as though she was ready to pop while performing in a black T-shirt during a performance in Texas on October 29. Per Transport Topics, the soon-to-be mom of two proudly revealed her growing baby bump during a concert as her middle was on full display in her tight top.

Underwood was performing a private gig for Daimler Trucks North America at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition. Photos shared online showed Carrie dressed in black jeans and a bedazzled jacket, while her bump-hugging top appeared to suggest that she may not have much longer to wait until her second child is born.

Though Carrie and husband Mike Fisher haven’t publicly revealed the baby’s due date, fans just couldn’t help but gush over just how big her bump has gotten as she prepares to welcome her second child into the world.

“I’m obsessed with that baby bump!!” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to photos of the “Cry Pretty” singer performing at the private event in the Lone Star State this week.

They then added that they were “so excited to see what she wears at the CMAs,” as Underwood gears up to once again to co-host the country music award show with her longtime co-star Brad Paisley once again on November 14.

But while it’s not clear exactly when she’s due to give birth, Carrie’s still working hard ahead of the big awards show, where she’ll actually be pulling double duty.

Rolling Stone confirmed earlier this month that the pregnant star will not only be co-hosting the show but will also be performing at the 2018 CMA Awards next month.

The latest big baby bump snaps come shortly after the former American Idol winner was putting her growing middle on display during another show.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Carrie showed her growing middle while performing at the Grand Ole Opry on October 26.

Appearing at the “home of country music,” the singer wore a baby pink gown with black flowers as she celebrated the music venue’s “Opry Goes Pink” event in support of breast cancer awareness.

But while she may be proudly showing off her bump, there’s still a big secret Underwood’s keeping beyond her due date.

Per E! News, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, the star – who’s already mom to 3-year-old Isaiah – confirmed that she and her husband Mike Fisher already know their baby’s sex but have decided not to reveal it publicly just yet.

“We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute,” she shared with the daytime talk show host when Ellen asked if she’ll be giving her son a little brother or sister. “I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while,” Underwood added.