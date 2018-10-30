7-Year-Old Irish Schoolboy Dresses Up As Conor McGregor For Halloween And Stuns Everyone

Conor McGregor is one of UFC’s biggest stars, and it’s no surprise that many people in Ireland — irrespective of age — consider him their hero. And 7-year-old Mason O’Connor from Dublin proved that he is one of McGregor’s biggest fans after he left everyone amused by dressing up as his hero on Halloween.

Dressed in a sharp suit, Mason left his schoolmates and teachers jaw-dropped as he entered his school on the Halloween dress-up day with two championship belts over his arms, as reported by the Irish news website Extra.

The little dude completed his McGregor getup with a pair of McGregor-style shades and held a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey — the UFC champ’s newest venture. And that’s not all, he did his hair just like McGregor, painted his face with McGregor’s beard and drew colorful tattoos on his chest.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror on Mason’s sudden rise to popularity on social media, his mother Vickie O’Connor said that she was surprised by the reaction after she uploaded her son’s video on her own page on Friday morning. The video garnered more than 150,000 views and people absolutely admired the little boy’s costume.

“The reaction has been great, no negatives at all,” Vickie said.

Although Mason carried a bottle of alcohol to the school and drew tattoos on his chest, no one objected to it. In fact, his teachers and the school’s principal loved the get-up.

‘They [school staffers] all saw the funny side of it — even the whiskey bottle of proper 12! They had him doing the walk and taking pictures of him.”

Vickie explained that her son is one of McGregor’s biggest fans and watches all of his matches.

“Mason absolutely loves anything Conor and loves watching him fight,” Vickie said, as reported by Extra. “He loves that Conor is from Crumlin (a south-side suburb of Dublin) like his nanny and granddad and that he talks like us.”

And although his mom allows him to watch all of Conor’s fights and copy his attitude, she has strictly told her son not to repeat the bad words that MMA fighters liberally use.

“[I] Suppose he finds [Conor] relatable and funny and he loves his attitude — and the cursing that I have to remind him he can’t say!” she added.

Mason’s mom further said her family is used to her 7-year-old son’s crazy, funny sense of humor, and explained that when Mason senses that he is making people smile, he will do it even more, per Extra.

Mason now thinks that he has become famous just like McGregor and expressed his social media fame in the following words.