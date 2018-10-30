Liv Tyler Shows Off Insane Body In Lingerie-Themed Photo Shoot

At 41-years-old, Liv Tyler is looking hotter than ever!

The actress recently teamed up with the lingerie brand Triumph for a capsule collection, and it certainly does not disappoint. Not only did Liv collaborate on the sexy collection, but she also modeled pieces from the line and looked absolutely stunning in the process. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Liv rocking multiple pieces from the collection, looking insanely fit and beautiful as she did so.

In one photo from the shoot, the black haired beauty poses against a blue curtained background as she sports transparent black underwear as well as a see through black top with a floral pattern woven into it. The actress wears her hair down and off to one side as she smiles for the camera. To accessorize the look, Tyler wears a pair of long earrings as well as a fierce red lipstick.

In another image from the shoot, Tyler lays across a velvety blue couch as she rocks a matching set complete with silk red shorts, a silk bra top, and matching red shoes. Once again, the 41-year-old wears a huge smile on her face and appears to be having a blast on the set.

There’s also another photo from the sexy shoot in which Tyler bares it all. In the image, Liv wears a matching purple bra top and undies, showing off her toned abs and legs. Like the other pictures, Tyler wears her long, dark locks down and curly — matching it with her signature red lipstick.

Liv’s collection appears to be live on Triumph’s site. There, it joins Julianne Moore’s collection. On her landing page on the Triumph website, Tyler couldn’t help but gush over what it means for her to be a part of the Triumph team.

“I am so honoured to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years. It has such history! The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love.”

With three kids and a busy working schedule, there’s not always a ton of time for Tyler to fit in a workout — but she somehow manages to keep in shape. According to People, Liv’s trainer, Russell Bateman, recently sat down and shared some secrets as to how Liv maintains her incredible body.

“Liv — like a lot of the girls I train — is just trying to become her most optimal self,” Bateman dished. “Good sleep, rest and de-stressing all contribute to optimal shape and mood.”

Each session, Bateman spices it up and does different exercises. Some of these exercises include ropes, crawls, lunge patterns, and free weights.

Liv’s training sessions are clearly paying off, as is evidenced by this latest collection of sizzling boudoir snaps.